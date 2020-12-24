Meet the heroes who helped make this Christmas merry

Dozens of Ipswich organisations and thousands of residents contributed to making this Christmas more merry for all, through their astounding generosity.

We are all familiar with that romantic, ‘Peace on Earth’ Christmas fantasy depicted in Hollywood movies, where families stroll snow-lined streets without a care in the world, and everyone is smiling and happy, and looking forward to unwrapping all those presents under the tree.

Unfortunately, we know the real world is not like that, and not least for the lack of snow.

It has been a tough year for everybody, and for those families who were already struggling, events of 2020 may well have tipped them over the edge.

While the Christmas fantasy is just a fantasy, the Christmas spirit is real within the Ipswich community, and it was particularly evident this year.

Those who were able to help really dug deep this year, despite the additional financial burdens they faced in what has been a tumultuous 2020.

While the Queensland Times launched its own Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal this year, there were organisations across the city doing their own thing to help the needy for the festive season.

This year, on Christmas, we wanted to take a minute to recognise just some of the efforts that were made to make Christmas more merry for all.

1. The Salvos

You couldn’t have a Christmas list like this one without mentioning the good old Salvos, forever working overtime to help those in need.

With the organisation’s usual bank of donations down due to the cancellation of this year’s Ulysses Toy Run, Salvation Army Ipswich Corps Lieutenants Ashley and Rita Biermann launched an urgent appeal for the public’s help this year.

Lieutenants Rita & Ashley Biermann of the Salvation Army's Ipswich Corps are calling for Christmas donations.

The annual Christmas Appeal aimed to raise $12 million to ensure Aussies in need have the Christmas they deserve.

At Christmas, the Salvation Army’s teams will distribute more than 30,000 hampers and vouchers, provide more than $1.3 million worth of gifts and toys and support more than 50,000 families in need.

They will also provide more than 130,000 meals, more than 65,000 beds for those who need a place to stay and provide more than 7,600 families with accommodation during the festive season.

2. Indian Mehfil

It is now an annual tradition at Ipswich’s India Mehfil to open up to the lonely and struggling residents of the city for Christmas lunch.

Indian Mehfil is again opening their doors to the needy on Christmas Day. Chef Rana, chef Pitamber, Jason Singh and owner Raj Sharma.

Owner Raj Sharma wasn’t going to use 2020 as an excuse not to keep the proud tradition going.

Indian Mehfil, in d’Arcy Doyle Place, will open on December 25 from noon to 2pm and provide food for the homeless, the elderly and anyone who does not want to eat alone.

3. Creating Christmas Memories

Aman Sharma and Promod Kumar are the co-owners of Memories of India in Ipswich.

A second Indian restaurant in town has brought its own version of the Christmas tradition of giving at Christmas.

Memories of India, in the old Ulster Hotel, puts on a week-long celebration with free meals to people living rough.

Free hot food is on offer for anyone living on the street between 7.30pm and 9pm from December 21 until December 27.

4. Cityhope Church’s phenomenal effort

By far the largest-scale hamper effort in town that we are aware of is the Hampers of Hope campaign carried out by Cityhope Church at Ripley.

The appeal has been going on for many years now and seems to grown all the time.

This year there were more than 3100 hampers packed and send out to the needy.

The success of appeals like this show just how much is possible in the Ipswich community.

5. iPlay plays its part

Ipswich arcade entertainment business iPlay was also keen to get into the spirit of giving this year, setting up collections for non-perishable food to boost the Salvos’ stocks.

In exchange for making donations, customers were offered free gaming vouchers.

6. Baking up some cheer

Collaborations always pay off when it comes to helping those in need, and Bundamba TAFE and Ipswich Assist came up with a great way of chipping in this year.

Bundamba TAFE hospitality students baked up 25 gingerbread trees, 50 packets of mini gingerbread men, 40 mini Christmas puddings and 50 Christmas cakes.

Senator Paul Scarr, Ipswich Assistant manager Jason Budden, Ipswich Assist's Melissa Peter, Bundamba TAFE Brent Kinnane.

The goodies were packaged up into hampers and passed on to Ipswich’s battling families in the lead up to Christmas.

Ipswich Assist provides relief to those struggling with social isolation, abuse and trauma and gifts hampers to locals without extended family and in need of financial and emotional support.

7. Adopt a Family

Last but not least, this year’s Queensland Times Adopt a Family Appeal managed to assist 80 struggling families this year.

Layla Meares and her mum Leah (right) present donations for battling Ipswich families through Diane Bell of the Queensland Youth and Families Support Services.

Six local organisations joined forces with the QT for the appeal, and staff and volunteers on the front lines worked tirelessly to co-ordinate offers of assistance from the generous Ipswich community.

Churches of Christ Housing Services support worker Dominee Hart has thanked the community for supporting needy families as part of the QT Adopt a Family Appeal.

It topped off a fantastic and somewhat surprising level of generosity from the Ipswich community again this year.

Perhaps it is wrong to be surprised by how generous Ipswich people are.