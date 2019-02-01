Meet the four-legged crime fighter tracking coast’s most wanted

CELEBRATORY SELFIE: Sgt Ian Grigoris and PD Rambo were vital to two Australia Day arrests at Takura.

WHILE most residents were celebrating a scorching Australia Day by cooling off, others were in hot pursuit.

Maryborough Patrol Group Dog Squad unit's Police Dog Rambo and Sergeant Ian Grigoris tracked two offenders through Takura bushland on Saturday.

Involved in a number of traffic evade and break and enter offences, the alleged criminals tried to hide in the bushland area off Morris Rd.

But thanks to the training of Police Dog Rambo and Sgt Grigoris, both offenders were "encouraged" out of the bushland and found a short time later in a car.

A 16-year-old Torquay girl was arrested and charged with 12 offences including burglary, evade police, enter premises and commit indictable offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

She will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justices Act.

A 25-year-old Torquay man charged with nine offences including the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, enter premises and commit indictable offence, evade police and burglary.

He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 14.

As a reward after working so hard in the heat, Police Dog Rambo was treated to a swim in the pool at his handler's home and some cool snacks.

A 19-year-old woman, also from Takura, was arrested on the weekend for a series of offences including attempted robbery, burglary and serious assault.