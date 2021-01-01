Meet the first bub born at Ipswich Hospital in 2021

Proud parents Sabrina and Sabbir Ahmed from Redbank Plains show off their unnamed baby boy.

Proud parents Sabrina and Sabbir Ahmed from Redbank Plains show off their unnamed baby boy.

WE’RE just one day into 2021, yet it would appear first-time parents Sabrina and Sabbir Ahmed have already had their year made.

The smitten pair were the first to welcome a little bundle of joy at Ipswich Hospital mere hours after the clock struck midnight on Friday 1 January.

Their new baby boy, who is yet to be named and weighs 2.45kg, made his grand entrance into the world at 2.09am.

Mrs Ahmed endured a day-long labour, with contractions first starting at the couple’s Redbank Plains home on December 31.

Fortunately, Mr Ahmed said no plans had been made to attend New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Instead, it would seem an unexpected – and adorable – guest was keen to transform the evening into a party-of-three.

While already a special occasion, it was made doubly memorable with the attendance of the new bub’s grandparents – who travelled interstate in early December to attend the birth.

Sadly, previous COVID-19 travel restrictions had forced the tight-knit family to be separated for most of Mrs Ahmed’s pregnancy.

The new mum, however, admitted she was in high spirits after welcoming her baby boy into the world, despite the challenges last year presented.

The gorgeous threesome are among four other families to welcome New Year’s Day additions.

The first-time parents are smitten with their new baby boy.

West Moreton Health Nursing and Midwifery Director Lyn Barrett offered her congratulations to the young family, adding each baby delivered at the hospital was a special occasion.

“What better way to celebrate the start of a new year in 2021 than by sharing the stories of the families that deliver their babies with us, and who continue to visit Ipswich Hospital as they grow up,” she said.

“It’s an honour to be there at the start of bub’s journey through life.”

Ms Barret said the Ipswich community would likely continue its growth over the next twelve months, bringing another busy year for West Moreton Health.

“2020 was the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife which meant we recognised every day how special it is to bring a new baby into the world and how important it is for care for mum and bub from conception through to delivery,” she said.