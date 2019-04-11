Menu
Politics

Meet the family: the six faces competing for your vote

By
11th Apr 2019 12:45 PM

Subscriber only

THE Federal Election has been called for May 18, 2019.

Speaking from Parliament House this morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally put an end to speculation over the date.

"We live in the best country in the world," he said.

"But to secure your future, the road ahead depends on a strong economy. And that's why there is so much at stake at this election."

But who are the faces locally we have to vote for and what are their policies?

There are six candidates for the election in Blair, long-standing Labor MP Shayne Neumann, The Greens, LNP and One Nation all have submitted candidates, along with two local independents.

See what they stand for ➟

 

