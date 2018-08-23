Meet the coordinator of the new Harrisville Community Hub

HEAD DOWN: Taneale McLeary would like to welcome more people to the Harrisville Community Hub.

HEAD DOWN: Taneale McLeary would like to welcome more people to the Harrisville Community Hub. Cordell Richardson

MEET Taneale McLeary, the founder and coordinator of the new Harrisville Community Hub.

She had a vision of providing a fun and welcoming space for people of all ages to come and learn new things and make new friends.

"I started at the Courageous Kids program at the CWA hall and that was a big hit. I then thought to myself, if this is a hit, imagine what else could take off," she said.

"There's not much to do in Harrisville besides football. For other activities, you would need to either drive to Boonah or Ipswich, and that's a good half hour drive."

She approached the owner of the old bowls club, which had been left empty for a number of years, and pitched her idea of creating a new community hub.

"He loved the idea. He said take the building and do with it what I please," she said.

"It was left empty for about three or four years so I came in, did a huge clean up, mopped everything, put carpet down."

Today, the building has been transformed into a beautiful space where residents can go to participate in activities like boxing, tai chi, yoga, dancing, aerobic classes, arts and crafts, painting, quilting, playgroups and more.

"It's all about creating a welcoming, family friendly environment," she said.

"The hub is for people of all ages; children, men, women. This space is for the community."

Mrs McLeary currently has classes for kids and adults, but plans to add more to her monthly timetable in the near future, offering more activities for everyone to enjoy.

"My plan for the future is to refurbish the kitchen and put in a stainless steel kitchen so we can do cooking classes with local kids and teens," she said.

"We have a local dietician who has offered to lend her services.

"This will also be for adults. If they are wanting to learn different methods of cooking, the dietician is happy to do that as well."

Since opening a few months ago, the hub has been completely self funded. But now, the hub has been incorporated, so they will be able to apply for grants.

The Harrisville Community Hub would like to welcome the community down for their official open day, which will be held on September 15 from 3-7.30pm.

"We want everyone to come down, have a look around, have a go and experience everything," Mrs McLeary said.

"Sometimes people can be a little hesitant to come down and have a try, but you have no need to be. We are all very welcoming and friendly."

The Harrisville Community Hub is located on Weinholt Rd, Harrisville.

For more information, search for the Harrisville Community Hub on Facebook.