Maddie Farmer and Darlene Villanueva were number 28 and 29 in line for the new Carl's Jr. store in West Ipswich. Cordell Richardson
News

Meet the Carl's Jr burger fans who camped out overnight

Emma Clarke
by
29th Aug 2018 1:40 PM

THEY turned up more than 12 hours early, with their sleeping bags and thermos in hand, among the first people to taste the burgers at the new Carl's Jr at West Ipswich.

The first 50 people in line at the new store opening today took home free burgers for a year - but they had to camp out overnight to claim their prize.

Maddie Farmer and Darlene Villanueva were number 28 and 29 in line and hit the streets at 2am to claim their place.

The American fast food giant created a stir at the opening of their first store in Redbank in January and customers queued for hours, and some even overnight, to get a taste.

The same scenes were repeated today at West Ipswich.

The new convenience centre, built on the site of the demolished One Mile Hotel, is also home to an Anaconda store, petrol station and service centre.

The burger business employs close to 200 Ipswich job seekers across the Redbank Plains and West Ipswich stores.

Ipswich business owners, The Bansal Group, will spearhead expansion with 19 more restaurants earmarked for the state.

Ipswich Queensland Times

