Meet the candidates: Shayne Neumann, ALP

Shayne Neumann, ALP

Where do you live?

Flinders View, Ipswich

Where do you work? (please note if you are retired or not working)

Member for Blair

Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?

I've lived in Ipswich my whole life. My family have been here for many generations. I attended Ipswich East State School and Bundamba State High School.

My wife Carolyn and I raised our two daughters here, and both our girls attended local state schools.

My first job was as a cleaner at the meatworks at Dinmore. I worked as a lawyer in private practice before I was elected to Parliament in 2007.

I was always very active in community life in the Ipswich region prior to my election. I was involved in church, sporting, youth and health and aged care organisations in our region.

How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?

This election, voters have a choice between continuing the chaos of the LNP government, or a united Labor team.

This election is one that will be fought on fixing schools and hospitals, standing up for workers and building a strong economy that works for us all, or continuing the LNP's handouts to the top end of town.

It's a contest between the continued cuts and chaos from the LNP who have no plans for our region, and Labor's plans for an extra $29.4 million for Blair state schools, $500 million towards the completion of the Darra to Rocklea section of the Ipswich Motorway, $1.5 million for Ipswich Hospice, $750,000 for the North Ipswich Reserve, $11 million towards upgrading the Ipswich motorway, $1 million to RSL Queensland to deliver support to for local returned service men and women and their families, $3.5 million towards a Sports Hub at Ipswich State High School, $2.9 million towards completing stage one of the Ipswich Showgrounds upgrade, including a convention and emergency evacuation centre and a range of other measures to improve the lives of people in our region.

What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?

Health and Hospitals - Labor will reverse the LNP's cuts to the three hospitals in Blair, investing in a Better Hospitals Fund which will boost hospital spending in Australia by $2.8 billion. We've announced a $2.3 billion Medicare Cancer Plan to help the 1 in 2 people in Blair who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime access more affordable treatment and medication. We've committed $1.5 million to Ipswich Hospice Care to extend palliative cancer care to more patients in our region, offering them comfortable and dignified end of life care.

Schools, TAFEs and Universities - We're investing $29.4 million in Blair State Schools, making TAFE affordable and accessible, making kindy universally available to 3 and 4 year olds, and boosting health sciences at the University of Southern Queensland in Ipswich with a $3.75 million investment.

Jobs and Infrastructure - Labor is investing in infrastructure to get our region moving. We're investing in roads, public transport and community infrastructure projects like finalising stage one of the Ipswich Showgrounds upgrades.

What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?

Labor has announced a number of infrastructure projects we will deliver across Blair if elected on May 18.

We've announced we'll fund the Commonwealth's 50 per cent share of a Sports Hub at Ipswich State High to give sports like volleyball and futsal greater attention, a safer and improved Mount Crosby interchange with an $11 million investment into its upgrade, and $170 million for the Willowbank Interchange of the Cunningham Highway.

We're investing $500 million towards the completion of the Darra to Rocklea section of the Ipswich Motorway.

We've committed $2.9 million to complete stage one of the Ipswich Showgrounds upgrade which includes a convention and emergency evacuation centre.

We're also introducing tiered seating and upgraded change rooms at the North Ipswich Reserve, to encourage female participation, and to improve the standard of sports fields in our region.

What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?

We're stopping the LNP's cuts to hospitals, upgrading emergency departments, investing $2.8 billion in a Better Hospitals Fund, and slashing out of pocket costs for cancer patients.

We're creating more reliable, decent jobs by raising wages, tackling the increasing casualisation of the workforce by banning permanent 'casuals' and cracking down on 457-style visas which haven't been through proper labour market testing, and we'll restore penalty rates in our first 100 days.

We're investing in renewables to put downward pressure on power prices through a target of 50% renewable power in Australia by 2030.

We're giving every kid the best start by giving schools the funding they need and providing universal access to kindy for every 3 and 4 year old.

We're making sure banks and multinationals pay their fair share of tax.

Why should voters put you first on May 18?

I have a proven record delivering for our region. I've been working hard to deliver outcomes for our community since I was first elected in 2007, including upgrades to the Ipswich Motorway, the Blacksoil Interchange upgrade, and the Cancer Clinic at the Mater Hospital in Springfield.

But with more and more people calling this region home, there's still more to do. I've made a number of announcements to deliver vital infrastructure and support services in our region, and to restore and improve funding to health and education. I've announced Labor will fund a study into extending the rail line from Springfield to Ipswich, and we've announced our share of major road upgrades.

We'll do this by ensuring that Australia gets its fair share from the big banks and multinationals. By no longer looking after the top end of town Labor will give local communities the infrastructure they need.