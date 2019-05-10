Meet the candidates: Sharon Bell, One Nation

Sharon Bell, One Nation

Where do you live?

I live in Riverview, QLD and have done so for the past 15 years.

Where do you work?

I work at McNab Constructions as a Senior Estimating Assistant and have worked here for the past three years.

Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?

I have three children and three grandchildren who all live in the Blair electorate.

I have worked either in the civil engineering industry or the construction industry for the past 19 years as an estimating assistant, tendering co-ordinator and construction assistant.

My husband has worked locally in the Manufacturing Industry for the past 19 years.

My eldest daughter works in aged care. My middle child also a daughter has recently completed and graduated as a registered nurse. My son played for the Ipswich Jets Rugby League Club for six years ending his rugby league career in 2017 to enlist in the Australian Defence Force.

How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?

Whilst I have been out Campaigning over the past few months, the reaction I have been given from many people is that they are fed up with the two major parties and want a change.

They are sick of the major parties not listening to the people of Blair and the issues that affect them.

There are nine candidates in the race for MP for Blair and with many parties suggesting voters preference Labor's MP Shayne Neumann and the Greens low on their how-to-vote cards, I think he needs to be a bit nervous.

Shayne Neumann has been the MP for Blair since 2007 and I am hearing from many people that he has done nothing for Ipswich and Blair and simply puts his party ahead of the people.

The road infrastructure projects have not commenced, the Ipswich CBD is a mess, the Bremer Bridge not started and the Intersection at Mt Crosby Rd not started to name a few.

Also, Shayne Neumann is quiet on the issue of the proposed waste to energy incinerator proposed by Remondis at Swanbank. On being quiet on this issue, he fails to consider the concerns of the people who strongly oppose it, as do I.

What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?

With Ipswich population set to double in the next 10 years, it is impossible to pick three. We urgently require road infrastructure upgrades to cope with the increase of over 200,000 people, more hospital beds, doctors, nursing staff and more registered nurse grad positions.

We will require more schools and better transport facilities and more Industries to keep residents employed in the local area.

We have an ice epidemic, issues with family law and child support and the flow on effect to these issues, is more crime, domestic violence and more mental health issues. Only One Nation has a credible immigration policy to relieve the pressure

Electricity prices are crippling families and businesses and only One Nation has a policy to make the cost of living affordable.

What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?

As One Nation will not hold Government in their own right, One Nation are happy to work with any party to achieve the outcome which is in the best interest of the Australian people and Australian industries and for the people of the Blair Electorate.

What I can say is that, if elected to parliament I will be the voice for the people of Blair and will fight to achieve what matters to the people of Blair and the people of this county.

What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?

One Nation has many polices to offer. The policies that are the greater concern to the people of Australia are:

Affordable Energy and Cost of Living: One Nation will implement Low cost, reliable, dispatchable power by building new low-emission coal fired power stations. We will restore Australia's essential 90 day fuel security policy and commit to reducing cost of living expenses, while ensuring manufacturers have a globally competitive power source.

Immigration: Advocate for a zero-net immigration intake where those who leave Australia are replaced with migrants who are culturally cohesive with Australians and will assimilate. Sustainable migration will allow the Government time to catch up on infrastructure and essential services to ensure Australia does not end up with third world standards. We will place a ban on entry of people from countries with proven records of terrorism and violence including Islamic extremism.

Foreign ownership: We oppose full foreign ownership of Australian land and assets. Foreign ownership of established housing must be investigated with illegally purchased properties seized. We must protect our farming industry from foreign ownership

United Nations and Trade Agreements: Review and revoke any Free Trade Agreements that are not in Australia's best interest. We will not let the UN dictate to our politicians how to run our country. We will revitalise our own manufacturing and trade industries and leave the Trans-Pacific Partnership if it proves to be detrimental to Australia. We uphold the Australian constitution.

Farming and Water: We will fight to compensate farmers financially for loss of property rights due to UN agreements. Farmers and water are what make this nation great, but we see our politicians ignoring our farmers in times of drought. We must build more dams and create water security across Australia. We oppose the privatisation of water and any mining or CSG exploration on prime agricultural land where it will have an impact on our environment and water supply. One Nation will hold banks accountable for forced takeovers and land grabs.

Why should voters put you first on May 18?

I am an everyday citizen who has been exposed to the real issues of the people of this country and have a great understanding of the battles people face on a weekly and daily basis.

I intend to make a difference in the Blair Electorate by making myself known to the people of Blair.

I will do this by attending community groups, working to help the homeless and our Veterans, listening to teachers, Hospital Staff, business owners, sporting groups.

Our mental health organisations such as Head Space and being involved with DV Connect and DVAC to improve on services and actively seek out people in the Local, State and Federal Government positions to discuss the issues that affect them and with which I can assist the people.