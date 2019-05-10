Meet the candidates: Robert Shearman, LNP

Robert Shearman, LNP

Where do you live?

West Brisbane.

Where do you work?

I am a General Manager for a family-owned manufacturing and equipment sales business. It is this experience that has allowed me to understand the challenges facing small business. It is for this reason that I am running as a candidate for the LNP with their agenda that backs small business with policies such as lower tax and the instant asset write-off. Prior to this role I served in the Army for 23 years, and I still serve in the Army Reserves.

Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?

A surreal moment in my working career was not only being deployed to Iraq but serving on the day of the first democratically-held election since the topple of the dictator Saddam Hussein.

How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?

This election is all about building a strong economy that provides for the people of Blair increased funding for key services such as schools, hospitals, medicines, roads and community groups.

What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?

Top three major issues in Blair are:

Ensuring that the 11,932 small and medium sized businesses in Blair receive the tax relief being offer by the LNP.

Delivering local jobs for the Blair community by providing a strong economy.

Continuing to deliver record funding for schools and our health system.

What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?

Extension of the instant asset write off scheme for the nearly 12,000 small and medium businesses in Blair.

Increased funding for local schools in Blair of roughly 50 per cent per student over the next decade.

Ensure that there is no change to the current arrangements regarding franking credits.

Advocate for Ipswich Motorway and Cunningham Highway upgrades.

What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?

A re-elected Morrison Government will deliver the following five policies:

Create 1.25 million jobs over the next five years;

Maintain budget surpluses and pay down debt;

Deliver tax relief for both families and small businesses;

Guarantee increased funding for schools, hospitals, medicines and roads; and

Keep Australians safe and our borders secure.

Why should voters put you first on May 18?

I have a proven track-record of serving the community. I was proud to devote a large portion of my career and adult life in the Australian Defence Force and I'd bring the same level of dedication as the Federal Member for Blair.