Meet the candidates: Michelle Duncan, The Greens

Michelle Duncan, The Greens

Where do you live?

Riverhills

Where do you work?

All across Ipswich as a community advocate and organiser, and I am a Bachelor of Social Work university student.

Within Ipswich I have been involved in the campaign to restart recycling and minimise waste in Ipswich, against the super-dump and incinerator, and against the proposed roll out of the cashless welfare card. I have also been involved in local multiple births and NDIS support groups.

Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?

I'm an ex-RAAF wife and have lived and worked around Australia.

I have never lived anywhere like Ipswich - it has an incredible sense of community and doesn't hesitate to come together when needed.

I am the proud Mum to four young kids - a 7 year old and 6 year old triplets. I'm currently studying a Bachelor of Social Work and it fits perfectly with my interest in politics - identifying an issue and taking practical steps to overcome it.

How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?

I'm really enjoying the campaign so far. I'm proud to be running my campaign in a positive way. There's no time to nitpick other candidates or parties when I have so many of my own policies that I'm so excited about.

I want to just dive in and start doing everything I can for Blair residents. Through things like local events, market stalls, social media, phone calls and door knocking, I have been able to speak to a huge variety of people all across Blair and I am grateful for every conversation I've had - the voters are who we are here to represent.

What do you believe are the top three major issues in the electorate?

I've been able to speak to many voters all across Blair and they have been very honest and open about what they want and need from their elected representative.

Three things that I'm hearing from a vast majority of people are about the rise in the cost of living, the lack of infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing region, and the general distrust of politicians.

What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?

We will improve the cost of living for Blair residents in a number of ways - by re-regulating electricity prices and returning the grid to public ownership rather than private, electricity bills will be lowered by hundreds of dollars per year.

We will also introduce free and accessible education, from early childhood/daycare all the way up to university and TAFE. This childcare plan alone will directly benefit thousands of families across Blair.

We also have plans to improve the health care outcomes of elderly Blair residents, by building 214 additional level three and four home care packages to assist the growing aging population.

We will address the housing crisis by building over 10,000 social homes in Blair alone, and 500,000 across Australia.

Our plans are all fully and independently costed and these costings are available on our website.

What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?

Putting an end to massive corporate donations, lobbyist job offers, and political corruption to bring honesty and transparency back to politics.

Putting dental care under Medicare will save voters money and ease the pressure on our public health system (dental infections are the third highest acute infection requiring hospital admission).

An increase in funding and capital works grants for hospitals will ensure that the healthcare system has the resources to clear public surgery waiting lists. Properly funding the NDIS for people with mental health conditions and increasing the number of peer support workers are just some of the ways we will address the mental health crisis.

We will help small businesses with our wages credit policy, allowing small businesses to grow.

We will start the transition to renewable energy by providing training to mining workers. Our renewable energy plan provides nearly 50,000 jobs.

Why should voters put you first on May 18?

Blair needs change. One of the biggest messages I've been hearing from voters is that they feel taken for granted and forgotten, and that they're sick of the same thing from the major parties.

We need somebody to remember who they're working for, somebody who doesn't put self interest or political donations ahead of serving the community.

We need somebody who will listen to what voters want and need, rather than telling them what they need. I am absolutely committed to doing this. I am already doing this as much as I can in my community advocate role, and I am genuine in my promise to continue to do so to everybody across Blair.

I don't take corporate donations and I'm not a career politician. I am somebody who is committed to serving the community the best way I can.