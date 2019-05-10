Meet the candidates: Majella Zimpel, United Australia Party

United Australia Party's Majella Zimpel is a candidate for the seat of Blair in the 2019 Federal Election.

Where do you live?

I currently live at Thagoona - I have a long family history in the area going back to my father's birth at Ipswich in 1932 and beyond.

Where do you work? (please note if you are retired or not working)

I am currently living off my savings while I am campaigning as my last job was as a Child Safety Officer and due to legal requirements I was forced to resign that position when I nominated to be a candidate for the election. I'm also mid-way through completing my Masters of Social Work.

Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?

I was born to an Australian father and Filipino mother. My father died of cancer when I was nine - I have had a lot of grief and loss in my life which ignited my passion for social work roles notably focusing on creating positive change for others and being the voice for the vulnerable.

I have four wonderful daughters aged five to 13, who are my pride and joy. I am a single mother, and due to the great support network they have I have always managed to balance motherhood with full-time work and study. Study could be considered one of my hobbies as I love to learn and continually expand upon my knowledge and skills.

I have always had a good work ethic with my first job being a waitress at 15. My adult career has centred around the community services field with a focus on children and families.

How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?

I think all elections would benefit from more community engagement - we've only had one community forum where the public got the opportunity to hear from all their candidates in the one venue to make an informed decision on their vote.

The way the media has misrepresented information is a shame - it's difficult to hold them to account and rectify this to all voters unless they get to hear it directly from the candidate/party.

There are three weeks of pre-polls and for minor parties/independents this is an intense time as you don't have a lot of staff or volunteers so are manning the pre-polls yourself during the day and completing administration tasks in the evenings.

There has been a noticeable change with the public increasing being sick of the two-party system and being dominated by the UN so they are turning towards the minor parties and independents to liberate them.

What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?

1. Cost of living - The cost of living. People have a fundamental and equal right to food, water, housing, electricity, education and medical care which under our current government system are becoming "luxury items". Our policies of tax-deductible mortgages, cheaper electricity, increasing pensions by $150 per week, changing provisional tax which will support small business and create jobs will begin to address this immediately.

2. Lack of key infrastructure/planning - roads, health services, schools, environmental spaces - the planning of our infrastructure is not aligned with the expected population growth. The incinerators and super dumps the government is trying to bring in and not enough community consultation.

3. Breakdown of our societal fabric - levels of unemployment rates, family and domestic violence, mental health concerns not being addressed, the ice epidemic... our families are suffering and their aren't enough services to meet those needs.

What are the four policies/infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?

1. Defence force - provide the adequate funding so they have the best equipment and highest chance of ensuring their safety as well as looking after them upon return from service.

2. In-line with the pension increase - I would like to see aged-care reforms where the elderly are ensured they will be given the respect and care they deserve.

3. Farming industry - Stopping the sell-off of our agricultural land to foreign powers and keeping our national herds and pastoral and grazing properties Australian owned. Labor and Liberal blocked Clive Palmer's 2014 bill to set-up the Australia Fund to support Australians in time of natural disaster. We need to implement it to provide hay, other feed and real financial support to farming families and rural communities when needed. Protecting our agricultural industry is a matter of national security.

4. Population growth - We need to be proactive about it now - put a halt to current immigration numbers. Our services and infrastructure needs to catch up. Major highway upgrades - it's a necessity not a want. Needed to keep the public safe, and been waiting a long time. Pro-active planning, implementing and maintenance of an adequate infrastructure plan that aligns with population growth expectations. Let's be proactive and not reactive.

What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?

1. Creating mineral wealth achieved by processing the mineral resources of Australia in Australia, and exporting these products at higher values - this will create more revenue, jobs, tax and more facilities. A strong economy is based on making items for sale.

2. Pension increase by $150 a week, this will enable our elderly to not choose between electricity and food or health care needs. Assist them in attaining quality services they deserve. When they spend this money, it flows back into the economy. If a Labor government gets in and implements the various taxes that have been spoken about it places our elderly population more at risk.

3. Australia Fund - implement this to directly support our farmers/primary producers in times of drought/natural disaster. We will continue to present this as previously both the major parties voted against helping our farmers. Drought proofing Australia and abolishing the Murray Darling plan.

4. Stopping the sale of our prime agricultural land and ports to foreign entities. Keeping Australia, Australia owned and a focus on building up our country in it's own right with the Government of Australia in charge of our future direction for our best interest and valuing our people more that money. Not letting the unionists, lobbyists or UN dictate to us.

5. Tax reforms with regional tax and provisional tax - 20 per cent less tax for people and businesses that are more than 200km away from a capital city as well as ceasing provisional tax will help keep small businesses running and release $70 billion extra into the economy for hospitals, schools and infrastructure.

Why should voters put you first on May 18?

It's time for people to be more important than money - if they want themselves to come first, they will vote for United Australia Party first.

Our policies are not based on ideology but rather reflect practical solutions to our every day problems.

All the issues we are currently facing, were created by people and the people can resolve them.

Implementing our policies will make every day life easier for every day Australians and improve the quality of life for all.

It's time to put our people first and our country first, people say "it's better the devil you know", I say with all these extra taxes being discussed now is the perfect time to be brave - take a chance and be a part of history by overthrowing the major parties.

The only thing you risk losing, is extra taxes!