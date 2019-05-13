Meet the candidates: John 'Sandy' Turner, Independent

Sandy Turner, conservative Independent candidate for Blair

Where do you live?

I was born in Ipswich in 1968 at the Ipswich General Hospital. In that time, for all except a couple of years in the 1980s, I have been a resident of this fabulous city. I currently live in Yamanto with my wife of nearly 30 years and the youngest of our four children. The three eldest are now young adults and productive members of society with homes of their own.

Where do you work?

I am currently not working as there is a campaign being waged, but when I am working it is as a mechanic. I served my time at Queensland Rail as an Engineering (Mechanical) Tradesperson back in the early 1990s. Over the years I have both worked for others and employed people in my own businesses.

Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?

This is the second election I have contested, the previous being the 2016 Federal Election. That was also as an Independent here in Blair, although that was under the name I have commonly been known by in the community for the last 50 years which is Sandy Turner. The 2016 election was very much a learning curve and has served me well coming into this election with the experience and lessons learned.

How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?

The mood in the electorate is quite different this year to what it was in 2016. The people have been a lot more inviting to the Independent and minor party candidates, and in some instances openly against the majors. Coming home each evening with a croaky voice from talking to people at pre-poll voting and also community groups and roadside sessions has been a regular occurrence of late.

What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?

The main problems we have in Blair in the opinion of the people I have been speaking with is inadequate transport infrastructure, a lack of jobs and the high cost of living. Transport infrastructure by way of roads and intersections that are fit for use and up to the standards required. The most notable is the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank, but also the Mt Crosby Interchange require urgent works to rectify the current failings and reduce the road carnage.

What are the four policies/infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?

It would appear the discourse in fixing these is attributable to the funding ratios. Federal want to offer 50:50 funding as they don't call them rural roads, but state wants a 80:20 split. I am of the opinion that you can't put a price on a human life and the fact both of these are on Federal roads they should be funded by Federal money. That is where the Federal member has to do the job they were elected to do and lobby for that money in Canberra.

The lack of jobs is a sad reflection of the failings of successive governments seeing our manufacturing sector move offshore taking our jobs with them coupled with visa holders working in our country. I will be pushing to end the work visas currently being employed by firms such as JBS Dinmore, and open up those jobs to Australian workers. We are currently paying way too much in welfare to people who are quite capable of filling these positions.

What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?

The high cost of living is making it hard for many to make ends meet. We need to fix our economic model and monetary/taxation methods before the impost on families is eased. The reintroduction of competitive federalism must be bought back to force the prices of energy down. I have a raft of 15 policies I am standing on. To view them please go to www.tinyurl.com/johnturnerpolicies2019 .

Why should voters put you first on May 18?

To vote for me is to vote for a genuine local tradie that has good old fashioned conservative values. A family man with real life experience, in the real world. You will be voting for common sense to come back to our nations' capital. As an Independent I have the huge advantage of being able to properly serve the constituents of Blair without being shackled by party lines and constraints.

Yours Sincerely

John 'Sandy' Turner

Conservative Independent candidate for Blair.