REVEALED: The new health team set to lead Ipswich

A NEW team of health leaders have walked onto the scene in Ipswich as part of a major organisational shake-up.

Ipswich and the West Moreton region is facing an unprecedented situation which, before the arrival of Dr Kerrie Freeman to the role of Chief Executive of West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, had all the hallmarks of a looming crisis.

Ipswich Hospital bed numbers are below the state average, at 1.64 beds per 1000 people compared to the state average of 2.1 per 1000 people, and in April was experiencing shortages.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Ipswich Hospital Chief Executive Kerrie Freeman discuss a mould outbreak in the ICU. David Nielsen

In April, the QT revealed the new Chief Dr Freeman was spear heading a long-awaited organisational restructure of the organisation wielding a $257 million budget.

That included bringing in new director positions and deleting an entire layer of management, a change in medical reporting lines and the creation of a new position for a dedicated director of rural health.

The shake-up is cost neutral.

The position of Executive Director, Rural and Community has been filled by Melinda Parcell.

She grew up in the Fassifern Valley on a dairy farm and understands first-hand the challenges rural people can face accessing health services.

Ms Parcell, a registered nurse and midwife, served on the West Moreton Hospital and Health board for five years but has stepped down from that role to avoid any conflicts of interest and focus on her new job.

Today she lives in Harrisville.

"I really love West Moreton," she said.

"And the thing I like about living and working in West Moreton and seeing the people I work with often.

"We have a real opportunity to look after family, friends and neighbours and that's what I intend to do."

Ms Parcell said health itself was rapidly changing and rural areas needed to keep up because making the most of technology, such as telehealth (consultations with specialist held via video link), ultimately means more convenient care and less travel.

When asked whether a new hospital was being planned for the booming Plainland area, Ms Parcell said it was an area of growth and that was being considered as part of the service's master planning.

Dr Freeman said the appointment of Ms Parcell, a long-serving West Moreton staff member, to the new role of Executive Director Rural and Communities recognised the need for greater investment in and use of the rural hospitals at Boonah, Laidley, Gatton and Esk, as well as the service's community facilities.

"The community and rural sites function so people do not have to come to a major hospital like Ipswich and provide access to quality care options closer to home," Dr Freeman said.

"As the population increases, it will become increasingly critical to spread services across the whole region. Every decision we have made over the past months regarding recruitment, as well as the finalisation of West Moreton's strategic plan, has emphasised our commitment to provide person-centred care through collaboration and innovation. It is an exciting time to be a part of West Moreton Hospital and Health Service and I look forward to working with our four newest additions to achieve the quality of care we aspire to deliver for each and every person.''

Melinda Parcell, Executive Director Rural and Community

Melinda Parcell, Executive Director Rural and Community, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Helen Spelitis

Favourite food? I love summer and all that summer brings including summer fruits, such as watermelon, mangoes, pavlova and barbecues with family and friends.



Cats or dogs? I have a cat and a dog. My dog Bruno is a black Labrador who loves his food and is very friendly but I think my cat 'Strawberry' is my favourite even if she does treat the whole family as her personal slaves!



Why health? Being a registered nurse/ midwife has been extremely rewarding as you assist people during their most vulnerable moments in life but also at times getting to share in their most precious moments, particularly with the advent of a new baby. In this new role I will be working with the rural and community team in developing new models of service delivery to meet the needs of our local community and this will have a broad impact.West Moreton's population is really unique in that we are getting older and younger all at the same time - because our older people are getting older but we are having a massive growth in young families moving in to the area. We also are getting more culturally diverse so our community is changing all of the time.



What do you think is the biggest challenge relating to your new role? Health is a rapidly changing environment and I have been given carriage of delivering a Care Closer to Home strategy for the HHS which I am currently working on and hope it will position WMHHS in both the short and the long term to be able to provide access to quality health care in a variety of settings, ranging from traditional care settings to a virtual health care. West Moreton is too diverse for a 'one size fits all' approach to health care so we will work with local communities to develop models of service delivery to meet their needs.

Luke Worth, Executive Director Ipswich Hospital

Luke Worth, Executive Director Ipswich Hospital



Favourite food? I love a good barbecue.



Cats or dogs? Three cats and one dog so both get the vote in our house.



Do you live in Ipswich? Not yet…I am a nice commute distance from just west of Brisbane city but a move is not off the table.



Work background? I have worked for almost 20 years in health working with a large number and wide range of health facilities in New Zealand and across Australia.



Why health? I was a broadcaster/journalist before I transitioned into health almost 20 years ago and there is nothing more challenging and yet also rewarding than working in health. We experience the very best and the heart-breaking worst of human behaviours. Health professionals never cease to amaze me and it has been a privilege to work with and support some of the most talented and dedicated people I have ever met.



What do you think is the biggest challenge relating to your new role? Health expectations in Australia are growing, funding challenges are consistently in the public arena, and in the face of huge population growth one of our biggest challenges is making sure that where we invest our time, resources and efforts provides the greatest benefit to the wider population needs. We will not be able to be everything to everyone, but in a world of increasing specialisation and silo driven incentives we will need to focus on how we connect and collectively deliver a comprehensive health system.

Umesh Goel, Chief Finance Officer, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service

Umesh Goel, chief finance officer

Favourite food? Home-cooked Indian curries and stone-baked pizza.

Cats or dogs? I don't have either. But I have a liking for both dogs and cats.

Do you live in Ipswich? No, I live in Indooroopilly - but I am looking forward to getting to know the city, and the West Moreton community, much better.

Work background? I have more than 25 years' experience managing financial, commercial and infrastructure services within large organisations. I was Chief Financial Officer in my previous role within the natural resources and mining sector at Hancock Coal from 2012.

Why health? I want to give back to the community after having a rewarding career within the natural resources and mining sector. This is my opportunity to make a difference, delivering outstanding healthcare to the people of the West Moreton district by using emerging technology to increase access to care, streamline the patient journey and improve health literacy.

What do you think is the biggest challenge relating to your new role? Part of my new role includes managing a $554.6 million budget while ensuring the Health Service's operational and financial sustainability. A huge focus for me will be working through how to drive healthcare change and innovation in West Moreton, and deploying contemporary technologies to best meet the needs of this rapidly expanding community.

Colleen Clur Senior Director, Communications and Engagement, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Ray Cash - ray@raycashphotograph

Colleen Clur, executive director strategy planning and engagement

Favourite food? Vietnamese salads, anything with mint and coriander. And coffee. Does that qualify as a food?

Cats or dogs? I was a cat person but have gone over to the canine-side, having had my heart melted (then broken when he died at a ripe old age) by our maltese-shitzu, Rusty.

Do you live in Ipswich? I live in the western suburbs of Brisbane, in Indooroopilly, but have often visited Ipswich and love the city and the whole beautiful West Moreton region. I've already joined the PCYC and hope to become a volunteer in the community.

Work background? I started off as a journalist in South Africa which was a wonderful challenge as we reported on the transition to democracy in the 1990s. I moved with my young family to Brisbane 19 years ago and have worked in the public and private health sector in senior consulting, engagement, marketing and communication roles for the past 10 years. I previously worked at Children's Health Queensland as Senior Director Communications and Engagement. I have also worked in senior roles at Queensland University of Technology and UQ.

Why health? Health is endlessly challenging and exciting and I enjoy working in a field dedicated to improving the health and lives of everyone in our community.

What do you think is the biggest challenge relating to your new role? Being able to listen and involve patients, families and the wider community about