Meet school's newest staff member, Molly the Kelpie

MEET Molly Springer, she's Springfield Central State High School's newest staff member - and a Kelpie.

The rescue dog has been hired to help students and staff with their well-being and started work as a therapy dog this week.

Springfield Central State High School's Head Of Special Education Services Karen McLaren said the reaction to Molly had been positive so far.

Ms McLaren said she had done the research about therapy dogs and found there were benefits to having them in the classroom.

"There's positive impacts for learning by being calmer just by having a dog in the room,” she said.

"We aim to help students with their mental health and well-being and work to continually support and address that effectively and this seemed to be another way we could do that.”

Ms McLaren said she had a certain type of dog in mind, either a golden retriever or a Labrador.

"I came across Molly on the RSPCA website, I had passed her, but she had everything I was looking for.”

The only problem was her breed, with Molly being a working dog Ms McLaren thought it wouldn't be fair on her.

But when teacher Andria Ballschmieter met Molly she knew she was the right fit. Molly now lives with Ms Ballschmeiter.

"I had a chat with the RSPCA and they said 'we think she will be great',” Ms McLaren said.

Molly underwent a week of intensive training with Therapy Dogs Australia and after a settling in period started at the school on Monday.

"She visited staff rooms, they're so enthusiastic they want her in classrooms.

"She was a rock star. She went in with no skills and just came out the most amazing thing. She was runner up dux and the rest of the dogs were handler owned.

"We're now the first school in the area to have a therapy dog.

"We will work up to her coming in three days a week.”

Molly, 15 months, will be used to help address student needs including anxiety and the well-being of staff.

It is hoped she will be a calming influence in classrooms with heightened levels of behaviour across the school as well as helping with 53 special needs students.

Ms McLaren said Molly was highly affectionate and more so since the training.

"She's very gentle natured and now very obedient.”