Meet One Nation’s candidate for Bundamba by-election

One Nation Bundamba candidate Sharon Bell outside of the Goodna RSL, Saturday February 2020. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

ONE Nation has announced its candidate for the Bundamba by-election, after former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller quit politics last week.

Local resident Sharon Bell, who also ran in the 2019 federal election as the One Nation candidate for the seat of Blair, praised Mrs Miller’s dedication to the community.

“The community has lost a hardworking, in-tune, local politician and it goes without saying, Bundamba deserves someone with identical principals to take her place,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed a number of catch ups with Jo-Ann over recent years and only caught up with her just a week before the announcement while we were both doing our shopping. I didn’t have an inkling she would be resigning from parliament so soon.”

Mrs Bell described her tilt at Bundamba as a chance to send Labor and the LNP a very clear message.

“Labor and Jackie Trad do not own this seat of Bundamba, and their arrogance towards the residents here will be punished,” she said.

“I will follow in Ms Millers footsteps with a firm commitment to stop Ipswich being turned into a mega dump site by putting forward a Private Members Bill that would prevent another dump being built here.”

“We are Ipswich, not Tipswich”, Mrs Bell said.

The mother of three has worked for the past 20 years in the construction and civil engineering industry as a senior estimating assistant.

“My family and I are blue collar workers. My husband works in manufacturing, my son’s in the Army, and both of my daughters work in nursing and aged care,” she said.

“I spent a lot of time on the sideline, cheering my son along during his football days. He played for Redbank Plains, then North Ipswich and finally the Ipswich Jets, before joining the Army.

“I’m proud of all of my kids and it’s been great having them all live in the Bundamba Electorate. It allows me to be a grandmother to my three grandkids.”

Mrs Bell said she was focused on supporting timely invoice payment for subcontractors and small business, addressing the ICE drug epidemic, helping drive down cost of living for families and pensioners, the introduction of affordable energy, building more water infrastructure, and improving the problems involved in family law.

A One Nation win would break a Labor held seat of 28 years and give the minor party two votes ahead of the October 31 state election.