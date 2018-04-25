'Some are a little boisterous': RAAF dogs need homes

PLEASE LOVE ME: A selection of the dogs that the public can choose from.

THE Royal Australian Air Force Security and Fire School will be offering a viewing of seven male and eight female Belgian Malinois, varying in age from 18 months to seven years of age.

This will give people an opportunity to see the dogs prior to making an offer.

The majority of the canines on offer have failed to display the attributes required of a military working dog.

A RAAF spokesperson said many of the dogs have an affectionate disposition and lack aggression.

"Others have failed to meet the strict health requirements for breeding or are mothers requiring a comfortable retirement.

"All canines have been assessed as suitable for pet life and are of a friendly nature," he said.

"Some however are a little boisterous and are unsuitable for homing with young children.

"Canines are predominately untrained; they may acknowledge basic commands but for the most part have no basic obedience.

"They are indeed trainable and basic obedience training is highly recommended. Pedigree papers are not provided but all canines have been microchipped, de-sexed and fully vaccinated.

"To comply with defence procurement guidelines, canines must be sold by public tender.

"This requires that interested persons submit a written monetary offer for the desired canine and outline their intended use of the dog via a short questionnaire.

'This will be provided on the day of viewing. Although canines are required to be tendered, the monetary offer may not necessarily secure the desired canine.

''Applications will be assessed by a board of members who will determine the most suitable home with the best interests of the canine."

The dogs will be available for viewing on Friday, April 27, between the hours of 10am and 11.30am at Military Working Dog Training and Supply Flight, RAAF Security and Fire School (corner of Haigslea Amberley and Tarakan Rds, RAAF Base Amberley).

Tenders will be finalised 4pm, Wednesday, May 2.

If you are unable to attend the viewing you can request a tender application by emailing raaf.puppycarers@defence.gov.au.

Tenders may be emailed or posted to Military Working Dog Training Supply Flight, attention Tender Board, or completed by hand on the day of viewing.