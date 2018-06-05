Meet Jim, the happy Coles chappy

Coles Silkstone Village Store Support ManagerJim Koutsis has been with the company for 15 years.

Coles Silkstone Village Store Support ManagerJim Koutsis has been with the company for 15 years. Rob Williams

FOR 15 years, Jim Koutsis has been the happy Coles chappy many shoppers have come to know by name.

Mr Koutsis recently celebrated a decade and a half at the supermarket giant but he says its the little things that make his job enjoyable.

"I didn't think I would be with a company for this long but time goes very quickly when you're in a job you enjoy," Jim said.

"It's great to work so closely with the team on a day-to-day basis, especially helping to mentor and coach the younger members to reach their goals."

Jim began his career at Coles Express as a customer service representative, before working his way through the ranks, and going on to win Store Manager of the Year for both the region and the state in 2009.

His first job with Coles was at Coles Express in Runcorn where he worked the 5am shift every morning. He was also a part of the team to open the Mount Gravatt Plaza store, and prior to that worked at Cleveland.

Now Jim, from Springfield Lakes, recognises, rewards and celebrates the success of other members in his team in his role as store support manager at Coles Silkstone Village.

A keen fundraiser, Jim enjoys giving back to the local community through in-store fundraising initiatives, including Redkite and Hummingbird House.

"R U OK? Day will also be a big one for us this year - the mental health of our team and our customers is something that's really important," he said.

Jim continues to raise the next generation of team members both on and off the clock, with his son Stell heading up the fresh produce department at Coles Redbank Plains and celebrating six years of service this year.