Congratulations Ettie! Meet Ipswich’s newest centenarian

EATING healthy food and partaking in lots of exercise is what Heneretta "Ettie" Munro believes is the secret to living a long and happy life.

The Ipswich great grandmother has become the newest member of an exclusive club known as centenarians after celebrating her 100th birthday today.

To mark the occasion, Ettie enjoyed not one, but two birthday parties with her family and friends at the St Mary's Hostel in Raceview where she lives.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Ettie said it was important to live a balanced life.

"Plenty of good food and moving are important," she said.

"I used to do a lot of walking, which I do need to get back into."

Ettie also liked to stay active by playing indoor bowls, but now she keeps her mind healthy by playing a few rounds of bingo with her friends at the hostel.

"When you win at bingo you get a packet of chips," she said.

"I might eat one every now again."

Inside her wardrobe you will find a big bag of her prizes, which she much prefers to share with her grandchildren.

Heneretta Mary Munro, nee Longford, was born on January 23, 1920 in Dalby. She had three brothers, one sister and two stepbrothers.

She attended several schools in the Western Downs region.

After school, Ettie went to work in her brother's cafe in Wandoan where she met her brother's best mate, Alexander Munro, who happened to be the local school teacher.

Her brother enlisted in WWII and became a prisoner of War in Thailand and sadly never returned home.

Ettie and Alex were married in St James Anglican Church in Toowoomba on January 10, 1945.

As this was the time when the country was recovering from the Great Depression, Ettie chose to borrow a wedding dress from a cousin.

"It was a beautiful dress," she recalled.

After being transferred from Wandoan, the couple moved to Tallegalla in 1951 where Alex was the head of the one teacher school.

Ettie also got a job at the school, working as a sewing teacher.

"I loved to teach. I was there for 20 years and three months," she said.

"I even taught the boys how to sew on buttons."

The couple had three children and loved to travel, especially down to the Gold Coast where they would enjoy a few weeks at the beach.

Ettie has also enjoyed numerous overseas trips to destinations such as New Zealand, America and several Pacific Islands.

When Ettie and her husband retired, they moved to Raceview. Sadly, Alex passed away a few short years later in 1976.

Ettie loves to spend time her large family, consisting of three children, eight grand children and 17 great grand children.