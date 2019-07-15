Meet Ipswich's mischievous 96-year old library volunteer

BEHIND the scenes of the smooth-running Ipswich libraries is arguably the city's longest-living and dedicated volunteer, 96-year-old Theresa Russell.

For the past 40 years Mrs Russell has volunteered at the art gallery, delivered Meals on Wheels and worked with the council's Friends of the Library program.

She has decided the time is right to retire after four decades helping others.

Mrs Russell joined Ipswich Central Library as a volunteer with the council's Friends of the Library group in 2008.

"It's been mostly manual labour,” she said with a wry smile.

It's her mischievous sense of humour library staff have appreciated, along with her ability to herd a whole team of volunteers at events.

"When I started I was packing bags with Books for Babies and I would say, 'everyone get in a line, this one can do this, and this one can do that',” she recalls.

"I was always a good organiser.

"If someone is having a party, and needs an extra six chairs, three tables and sandwiches for everyone, it's not difficult to get it done.”

Despite being a few years shy of 100, Mrs Russell lives by herself and travels alone.

"I realised the other day that my son is now 70, and it suddenly dawned on me that I am getting old,” she said

While her volunteer work may be ending, she has pledged to remain a familiar face at the library.

"I'll still come, even if I'm not a volunteer, I won't just sit at home,” she said.

In recent year Mrs Russell has set up for library events.

"I set the table, put the chairs out, match up the table cloths, all the bits and pieces to make it look nice,” she said.

She is also particular about what catering should be served.

"The food is lovely, but I think you shouldn't serve a wet sandwich with salad or tomato juice running all out,” Mrs Russell said.

"You need a dry sandwich that doesn't fall apart if you're holding that while having a cup of coffee.”

Mrs Russell said the best part of working with the library was listening to the different speakers at events and the friendships made.

"The same crowds seem to turn up so there are lots of familiar faces, and we all mix together and catch up while washing the plates,” she said.

Mrs Russell said Ipswich had been a warm and friendly community that welcomed her and her husband when they moved here in 1976.

"I knew nothing about Ipswich when I moved here, except Amberley because my husband was in the aircrew,” she says.

"I wanted a place that we'd get to know the people.

"This city has been good to us, so I wanted to do something to give back.”

The avid book-lover said she would read "anything and everything”, but particularly loves learning more about Queensland's history.