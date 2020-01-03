Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brent, Tori, Adam, Max, Sermone, Tyson with new baby Mason Leigh Warn who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Brent, Tori, Adam, Max, Sermone, Tyson with new baby Mason Leigh Warn who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

Darren Hallesy
, darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WILL be a New Year's Eve one Ipswich family will never forget, as the first baby for the 2020s decided to say g'day to his mum and dad at 3.30am on January 1.

Mason Leigh Warn joined his five brothers and one sister, securing a place in history as the first baby born in a new decade at the Ipswich Hospital.

Parents Sermone and Adam Warn were expecting Mason on January 14, but while most of us were celebrating the start of 2020, they were in the birthing suite.

 

Mason Leigh Warn who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Mason Leigh Warn who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson

 

"The induction was set for January 3, but that was brought forward due to some concerns with his growth, so the new induction date was New Year's Eve," Sermone said.

"My waters broke at 11.20pm, then he arrived at 3.30am. We could hear partying, it was awesome. It's amazing that he was the first born for the 20s, its our first Queensland baby too.

"We moved here from Tasmania two years ago, and we now live in Springfield Lakes. We absolutely love it, the schools are awesome, there's a great community spirit, and so many things to do with the kids… it's great!"

 

Sermone Warn with new baby Mason Leigh who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Sermone Warn with new baby Mason Leigh who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson

 

Mason was named after Mason Ward, the North Melbourne footballer, as dad Adam is a mad Kangaroos fan. He is the second son to be named after a footy player, which will give Mason a close bond with brother Tyson. Sermone, 39, says she's had her last baby.

"That's it for me, no more," she said.

"It was a memorable birth," Adam added. "All their births were, but this one is just a little bit extra being on New Year's Day."

baby ipswich hospital maternity west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        premium_icon Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        Council News Only months away from Ipswich City Council elections, candidates have netted a serious amount of dough.

        Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

        premium_icon Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

        News A blazing car in Bryden in the early hours of New Year’s Day sparks a police...

        Builder passionately offers to restore iconic buildings

        premium_icon Builder passionately offers to restore iconic buildings

        News A builder who specialises in restoring properties to their former glory is keen to...

        Emergency chopper called for injured rider

        Emergency chopper called for injured rider

        Breaking A man has sustained serious injuries in a crash this morning