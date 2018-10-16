Meet Ipswich's fast and fleet-footed Winter Olympian

Winter Olympian Deanna Lockett is spending some welcome time at home in Brookwater.

EVEN in a sports-mad city like Ipswich, having someone from the area compete at a Winter Olympics is a rare feat.

Brookwater-based short track speed skater Deanna Lockett is one of those elite ice warriors.

In a sport regarded as "NASCAR on skates,'' Lockett has already represented her country at two Winter Olympics.

Brisbane-born Lockett was the youngest member of the Australian team competing in Sochi in 2014.

With her family living in the Ipswich area, she again qualified for this year's Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The national champion also lived in Melbourne and spent months training and competing overseas. That included extended stints in the United States and South Korea.

While she's keen to compete at her third Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022, Lockett has decided to take a break from her taxing sport.

Turning 23 next month, the well-travelled sportswoman shared why it's time to remain in Ipswich for the immediate future.

"Probably the most challenging part would be having to make sacrifices from seeing your family sometimes, and not being able to study at the speed I would like to,'' she said.

"But I can't complain. Skating has given me a life that is very different from most people my age.

"I have travelled the world and lived in other countries, all while doing the sport I love.''

Deanna Lockett Rob Williams

Lockett plans to commit more energy to her criminology studies. However, she retains fond memories of her mixed Olympic fortunes.

"To represent Australia in two Winter Olympic Games is a huge honour,'' she said.

"I do international competitions every year, but what makes the Olympics so special is the support you get from back home, as it's broadcasted back home.

"I got so many messages from people I have known a long time and others just having seen me on TV. So to feel like you're representing your country is something I'm so proud of.''

In 2014, Lockett received her first taste of what the Olympics were about.

"I was up and coming and was there mostly for the experience, knowing I would be more ready in four years time,'' she said.

"I finished in ninth place, which was a huge achievement for that stage.

"In 2018, it didn't really happen the way I planned it to. I was very strong coming into the season. I won a bronze medal in one of the World Cups just a couple of months before the event.

"I got bumped into in the semi-final and fell. It was really disappointing, but it's also the nature of the sport.''

That sums up perfectly why short track speed skating has parallels with the high intensity, unpredictable NASCAR motorsport.

"Some people compare short track to NASCAR on skates,'' she said. "There's a lot of fighting and tumbles.

"You can get a thrill from both doing it and watching it.

"It's very fast moving.

"Luck can come into it sometimes, either in your favour or not.''

Deanna Lockett Rob Williams

Lockett learnt about the sport at Acacia Ridge Iceworld from the age of nine.

"I was going to a lot of public sessions and got invited to try speed skating, and that was that,'' she said.

"I think I have been able to reach the level I have in the sport because I fell in love with what I do.

"I love the challenge of it. I have also had a lot of support from family and also the Australian government to give me the opportunities to pursue it.''

Having quickly discovered a passion for skating, Lockett progressed through her age groups as a national champion.

Last year, she won the 1500m World Cup event, the first by an Australian competitor.

That's why she has spent a year in the US and two years in South Korea.

"We have the World Cup series every year, which is six different countries and also world championships,'' she said.

"We train and base ourselves overseas as well so we can train with a higher level training group.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint.

"We try to get a big base behind us. We train up to eight hours a day, usually skating, doing weights and also practising skating techniques on the land.

"As we get closer to the event we taper off and do a lot less to recover our bodies in time for the event.''