Meet Ipswich's everyday heroes

TOP AWARD: Paramedic Damian Roche has been recognised for his contribution to the Ipswich community. Cordell Richardson

MEET Ipswich's everyday hero nominees.

Paramedic turned barber to the homeless Damian Roche is the second person in Ipswich to be nominated for the 2018 round of the prestigious community awards.

Mr Roche has been a paramedic in Ipswich for 28 years but is also a barber who works with othres to cut hair for the homeless.

He started BarberAid and engages local high school kids and church groups to help out.

He joins fellow nominee Senior Sargent Rebecca McDonald, Officer in Charge of Ipswich Police Prosecution Corps, has spent decades using her experience of domestic violence to support victims just like her.

The awards, now in their fifth year, aim to honour Queensland's frontline and public service workers, as well as youth aged 17 years and under, who have gone above and beyond to help their community.

QBANK CEO Mike Currie said that he was looking forward to hearing the amazing stories of those across Queensland who have made a difference.

GOOD CAUSE: Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald has been nominated for an Everyday Hero award. Rob Williams

"We have five adult categories as well as a Young Everyday Hero Award for those aged 12-17 years of age, and it is always tough to choose just six recipients who exemplify the qualities of an everyday hero," Mr. Currie said.

"Last year we saw nominations ranging from police officers who have shown astounding courage in difficult situations, through to teenagers who have demonstrated leadership and compassion by starting social sporting groups for children with disabilities in their community.

"I am once again thrilled to hear these stories from across the state which make me proud to be a Queenslander, and to be part of an organisation that looks after Queensland's everyday heroes."

Seven highly respected judges from across the various sectors will select award recipients based on their proven track record of professional commitment and community dedication, commonly through fundraising and charity work, supporting the vulnerable or disadvantaged, mentoring and leadership or spreading community awareness.

Winner are announced on September 21.

See qbank.com.au for details.