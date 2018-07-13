GET READY: Ipswich's own Costco geek Linda Carter shares her super-sized secrets.

GET READY: Ipswich's own Costco geek Linda Carter shares her super-sized secrets. Cordell Richardson

MEET Ipswich's Costco expert.

Mother of eight Linda Carter knows the value of a 3kg jar of jam and she knows her way around a Costco warehouse like the back of her hand.

Ms Carter is one of thousands of people clearing space in their pantry in anticipation for the Costco Bundamba store opening in November.

She has shared her guide to Costco etiquette, how to drive the super- sized trolleys, her tried and tested method of packing her car to get her grocery bounty home and the must-try treats at the Costco food court.

Ms Carter has developed her Costco geek accreditation following years living in the US and shopping at both international stores and the state's only other Costco.

Plus, she reveals what Costco Crack is and how to get your hands on some.

Close to 100 tradies will work on the 13, 750sqm site at Bundamba with a strict deadline to have the warehouse ready by Christmas.

There will be car parking for 825 vehicles and a Costco service station for traffic visiting Citiswich and along the adjoining Ipswich Motorway, Cunningham and Warrego highways.

The $50 million construction project will create about 90 jobs and on completion, Costco will employ about 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open.

Costco managers are looking for the first people to fill new roles at the Bundamba warehouse.

Costco was last month advertising for grocery and general merchandise department managers on the website.

This month positions were advertised for a food court manager, service deli department manager and meat department manager.

See Costco.com.au/careers for details.