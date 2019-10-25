Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AT HOME BINES
AT HOME BINES
Business

Meet Instastar Ashy Bines’ new neighbour

by ANDREW POTTS
25th Oct 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL fitness guru Ashy Bines has an unexpected new neighbour.

The Instagram star, who recently slimmed down her Mermaid Beach Ashy Bines Transformation Centre at Mermaid Beach, has been joined by a new business in Pacific Square.

Ashy Bines. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.
Ashy Bines. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.

A development application has been filed for the former location of Bines' Gym, which has relocated to a different part of the Gold Coast Highway complex.

Instead a 518 sqm site will be taken over by a Salvation Army shop.

The application will go before council by Christmas.

Ashy Bines’ gym at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Ashy Bines’ gym at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Just two months ago, Bines trimmed the number of tenancies she held at the site.

Weekly gym membership fees have dropped from $29.99 to $9.99 and some classes, such as spin, have been axed.

Ms Bines, who has more than 840,000 Instagram followers, has also listed her luxury waterfront Broadbeach Waters home for sale.

More Stories

ashy bines development new shop

Top Stories

    Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    premium_icon Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    Council News 'We're not getting looked after like we should be, I don't believe.'

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
    PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    premium_icon PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    Politics This is what we wrote to our local MP, Shayne Neumann.

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign

    IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.