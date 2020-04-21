Menu
QLD_GCB_NEWS_CUSTARDDINNERS_20APR20
Offbeat

Meet Gold Coast’s own Tiger King

by Chantay Logan and Kyle Wisniewski
21st Apr 2020 7:10 AM
WHEN the going gets tough, the tough get creative.

Tallebudgera cafe Custard Canteen has pulled out the big guns, launching a new drive-through dinner service to keep staff employed and bring a little light relief to locals.

Inspired by Tiger King, the cult Netflix true crime docu miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic, Custard operations manager Daniel Cresswell has slathered on the fake tan, slithered into some seriously tight pants and given sidekick Chook his stripes.

Custard Canteen at Tallebudgera Creek has been one of the biggest innovators on the Gold Coast restaurant scene. In addition to a new carpark drive-through, they've just launch dinners ... delivered to your car by a guy dressed as Joe Exotic. Picture: Jerad Williams
Custard Canteen at Tallebudgera Creek has been one of the biggest innovators on the Gold Coast restaurant scene. In addition to a new carpark drive-through, they've just launch dinners ... delivered to your car by a guy dressed as Joe Exotic. Picture: Jerad Williams

"One of the rules for the drive-through is you have to wear hi-vis," he said.

"I thought how far I can take that … it started with wearing this full-on gold suit to start.

"Then we had the idea that the Tiger King is so in vogue, so when we launched the drive-through night-time service we started it.

"So many people rock up and call me Joe and ask about the tiger cubs, or ask if I've seen Carol and all that sort of stuff."

Custard Canteen owner Ursula Watts said the eatery collaborated with the council on the new set-up after the closure of oceanfront carparks.

Daniel Cresswell as Joe Exotic serving Ursula Watts. Picture: Jerad Williams
Daniel Cresswell as Joe Exotic serving Ursula Watts. Picture: Jerad Williams

"While operating during COVID-19 has seen a significant decline in trade, our focus is to continue to think of innovative ways to keep our full-time staff in jobs," she said.

"Drive-through is simple - just phone ahead with your order, swing in and tap and go."

The new dinner service runs daily from 4.30 to 7.30pm with options including burgers, nasi goreng, karaage chicken bowls, beer-battered hoki, cookies and thickshakes.

The family's kids have also gotten involved, making sticker packs to give to any kids who come through drive-through.

Handheld apple pies, Furphy fish and chips and prawn po boys delivered straight to your car window by Joe Exotic? We're never going to financially recover from this.

Originally published as Meet Gold Coast's own Tiger King

