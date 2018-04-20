Meet Francis Ildefonso: Jordan's future leader

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen with QLD Youth Parliament member for the Jordan electorate Francis Ildefonso.

SPRINGFIELD Central State High School student Francis Ildefonso is this year's YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament member for the Jordan Electorate.

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen, recently met up with Francis and congratulated him on being selected as one of 93 young leaders selected for this year's Youth Parliament.

"It is clear Francis has a passion and commitment to local issues and these are the qualities we wish to foster in our future leaders. I congratulate Francis and look forward to seeing him in Parliament,” Ms Mullen said.

"He has the opportunity to be the voice of young people in our electorate and to provide knowledge and insights to politicians and decision-makers.”

Organised for youth, by youth, the program brings participants from around the state together in Brisbane in April to form committees and discuss ideas, and again in September for a residential program and the opportunity to debate their Bills at Parliament House.

In the September session, the members take over the Legislative Assembly Chamber, presenting their work over four days with the ultimate goal the passing of their Bill.

Each of Queensland's 93 state electorates are represented at Parliament by young people aged between 15-25.

Mr Ildefonso said that seeing Parliament first hand and having the chance to work with members of government was a once in a lifetime opportunity to create real change in Queensland.

"Over a six-month period committees will connect in person, via phone, or internet to draft their Bills, and design and implement community action plans,” Mr Ildefonso said.

"It will be very exciting to see this work culminate in Parliament House and see which Bills get passed.”

Ms Mullen said that she would also work with Francis locally on projects that support the interests of young people within the Jordan electorate.

"I am delighted the Queensland Government provides more than $65,000 per annum to the YMCA to run this wonderful program each year.”

For more information on the 2018 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament visit www.ymcaqyp.org.au.