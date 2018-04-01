Meet Doug, the 89-year-old gardener and local legend

Bellbird Park resident, Doug Abbot, knows what it means to act out of the kindness of your heart. The 89-year-old British Airforce veteran has been tending and developing Eric Edwardson Memorial Park since he moved to the suburb 24 years ago. "My wife, Jean, and I love working in here with the birds and the peace and quiet," he said.

Before Mr Abbot arrived, the park lay overgrown and unused. In fact, the plot was not clearly marked as public land at all. Still new to Bellbird Park, Mr Abbot befriended his neighbour, Bob Haigh. Mr Haigh, who has since passed away, was passionate about researching the history and restoring the beauty of the park.

Mr Abbot said, "we found out that the land was dedicated to a local environmental advocate named Eric Edwardson". Mr Edwardson successfully campaigned against the council to block the building of industrial facilities on the plot. In 1992, Mr Edwardson passed away from Leukemia and the park was named in his honour.

Mr Abbot said the council has shown long-standing support for his efforts in the park. "Counsellor Tully was instrumental in organising the construction of a 95-step stairway and a path between Oak and Buttler streets in 2007." Councillor Tully has been the representative for Division 2 of Ipswich since 1979.

Councillor Tully said Mr Abbot is an outstanding member of the Bellbird Park community. "I've known Doug for over a decade," he said. "Doug is one of the hardest-working volunteers in the local area putting in thousands of hours to beautify and upgrade Eric Edwardson Park," said Councillor Tully. The Division 2 representative also reflected on Mr Abbot's zest for life. "He is one of nature's true gentlemen and I salute him for his ongoing selfless contribution to our city," he said.

Mr Abbot said his life has been full of adventure and friendship. "I was in the British Airforce for 32-and-a-half years, so I was able to travel a lot. Jean was a staffer of mine- that's how we met- traveling around the world for work," he said. Mr Abbot said his free time as a younger man was spent gardening too. "In one of the places we lived before Bellbird Park, I started up a Neighbourhood Watch branch. I encouraged everyone to be proud of their front gardens and their homes," he said.

Mr Abbot will be 90-years-old on Thursday. He said "Jean and I love this park because we feel that we are giving back to life what we got out of it."