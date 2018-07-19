Meet Buzy Izzy and friends at family fun day

Roxanne and Stephen Kiely with Busy Izzy and Newly Truly. They will be in Augustine Heights on July 29.

A FREE family event is being held next weekend spreading an anti-bullying message.

On Sunday July 29, from 10am until 12:30pm, families and friends are invited to the All Properties Group Greater Springfield Community Funday - an initiative of Springfield Christian Family.

The event, which is being held at Jane Gorry Park in Augustine Heights, features a special guest appearance and stage show performance from Busy Izzy, a 12-year-old girl who promotes friendship, fun and healthy food for children aged 3-9 years.

Author of the Busy Izzy and Friends series, Roxanne Kiely, is thrilled that Busy Izzy will be performing at this year's Community Funday event as the Busy Izzy stories are kind and considerate, while building and reinforcing the expectation that positive attitudes and actions achieve positive experiences.

"Busy Izzy always knows exactly what to do, and she knows that sometimes a friend is all you need to be. Through our upbeat and happy stories and music, we reinforce the importance of friendship and having a strong moral code,” Mrs Kiely said.

In addition to Busy Izzy's performance, and meet and greets with Roxanne and Stephen Kiely, the producers of the Busy Izzy and Friends series, the Community Funday festivities also feature Iron + Clay - a team of role models who direct youth towards understanding their full potential through music, entertainment and education.

Major event sponsor, All Properties Group Greater Springfield, is excited to be involved - recognising the role that the greater community plays in promoting anti-bullying.

"Greater Springfield is the fastest growing family area in Australia, so we are really happy that Busy Izzy could visit Brissy to help us share positive messages about friendship to small children,” Leanne Ollerenshaw from All Properties Group Greater Springfield said.

"It's going to be a great morning and I really encourage residents, their families and friends, to pop down and enjoy the Community Funday event.”

Event organiser, Pastor Phil Cutcliffe, believes that a strong community is the best foundation for antibullying action.

"This event was first held in 2015 to bring the community together to connect, share and support each other,” Pastor Cutcliffe said.

"Sadly, bullying has impacted the lives of so many, and through faith, education and the powerful stories shared at the Community Funday, we hope to continue to raise awareness and turn this situation around.”

The event will also honour the members of the local community that help protect the people in the community, including local Police and neighbourhood watch.