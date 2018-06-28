Why Brad landed the star role in school's short film

Claremont Special School student Brad Mason featues in a video that has been entered into a competition.

Claremont Special School student Brad Mason featues in a video that has been entered into a competition. Rob Williams

MEET Brad.

He loves dancing, meeting new people, playing soccer, cooking and spending time with his mates.

The 19-year-old might not be what most people think of as 'popular' but there's something about Brad Mason that puts smiles on faces.

Brad has klinefelter syndrome and is non-verbal - it's just the way he was born.

But not being able to speak hasn't stopped Brad making friends.

His mum Bryony Churchill considers herself lucky because Brad is "such a lovely young man".

"You can go anywhere with him and people know him like the girls at the coffee shop... often we are out and people say 'hi Brad' and I have no idea who they are," Ms Churchill said.

"He sees the best of everything in life and the best in everyone. He's happy 99% of the time."

Brad is the star of a short film created by his peers and teachers at Claremont Special School, as an entry into the Focus on Ability short film festival awards.

This festival asks film makers to 'Focus on the Ability' of people with a disability and tell a story on film for the world to view.

The competition focuses on ability and Brad became the star because of his ability to make other people happy, just by saying hello.

Brad's teacher and the main producer behind the video Allan Saunderson, said when he read the festival brief he immediately thought of Brad.

"The brief said to involve as many people as possible, well Brad does involve as many people as he can in his day to day life," Mr Saunderson said.

Claremont Special School student Brad Mason featues in a video that has been entered into a competition. With teacher Allan Saunderson, deputy principal Alastair Hanna and mum Bryony Mason. Rob Williams

"Brad is a positive influence everywhere he goes. Everyone knows him in their own way and he says hello to everyone, every day.

"He makes people feel good."

The film perfectly captures Brad's personality, his mum said.

"It shows people how easy it is to say hello, and the difference it can make.

"For people generally with a disability, the video shows the value of just saying hello."

Claremont needs your vote

Deputy Principal Alastair Hanna said Brad had a talent for putting smiles on faces and the school wanted to share that with the rest of the community, while delivering a powerful message.

"Everyone knows Brad," Mr Hanna said.

"We wanted to help people understand that they don't need to be scared, stand offish or awkward around people with a disability.

"Some people might not know what to say, so they can just say hello."

The awards are in their tenth year and 297 entries have been lodged.

Voting closes on July 3.

VOTE HERE