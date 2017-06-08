Medic's music makes waves in the region

BIG FUTURE: Ipswich musician Sean Gagen to talk about releasing his new material

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur caught up with Ipswich musician Sean Gagen to talk about releasing his new material, and raising money for a good cause.

C: You recently released new songs Cain/Abel and Got To Be More; can you tell me about those songs?

S: These are the follow up songs to my first release - Coyote, I wrote them at the same time.

C: How long have you been working on the songs?

S: The songs have been ready for a while now but was waiting for the right time to set them free.

C: Which program do you use when recording?

S: I do my home preproduction with Protools and Logic. I then take the ideas into the studio and we recorded everything through Pro Tools.

C: How many of the instruments on the new songs did you perform yourself?

S: I wrote the songs on guitar/keyboard then adapted to synths. I spent a lot of time in studio with my engineer working on sounds and playing with different sample idea. We recorded vocal samples of my voice and then I played them back though a keyboard/synth etc. I had two members of my other project (Ball of String) guest on some of the tracks to lay some percussion and a bass line which when then sampled throughout the songs.

C: In March, you raised well over $4000 for The World's Greatest Shave, how was the experience?

S: I was sad to lose the locks but a great experience for a great cause, A lot of people got behind it and we ended up reaching $6582.30! Well above my original goal of 4K

C: Do you miss your dreadlocks?

S: For sure, but I'm loving my new vibe, too. Plus it's a lot easier to dry my hair now ha ha

C: Did you expect to raise so much money?

S: Originally I thought $2000 was a good goal, but I counted my dreads and worked out I had 40 of them so I figured $100 bucks each one would be a good goal. We blew it out of the water!

C: Since releasing Coyote you have since become a paramedic, how have you been finding the job?

S: Loving every day of it. I love getting outside and meeting people and helping where I can. It's definitely different working shift work but I'm slowing figuring it out! Gotta Be More has some double meanings about science, love and the physiology of the heart so I can see the influence it's had.

C: Have the new experiences had an effect on your music?

S: Working shift and weekends had a big shake-up to my lifestyle, but now I'm listening to more music than before which helps me get inspired for writing, etc. We don't get much down time but I have watched countless sunrises in the last few months.

C: Are there any EP release plans?

S: More tracks are on the way but I don't want to rush it.

C: What are some of your favourite recent releases?

S: I loved Methyl Ethel's single - Ubu, which was highly relevant at the time because I found it when I was doing the shave for a cure -Why'd you have to go and cut your hair?

Dead letter Circus just dropped their new album, The Endless Mile, which is an acoustic adaption of their first EP. It's great to hear those songs in a new light.

Late last year, Brisbane locals Osaka Punch dropped their EP - Death Monster Super Sqaud which I haven't been able to put down either.

C: Is there a specific gig that has stood out as a personal favorite so far?

S: Last year, I opened for Sahara Beck at Studio 188. This was an awesome experience. It's inspiring to watch her perform live!

C: What are you looking forward to in the second half of the year?

S: Writing new material and exploring new sounds. I want to try some new things on stage and add in different sonic elements to the live show.