22°
Entertainment

Medic's music makes waves in the region

8th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
BIG FUTURE: Ipswich musician Sean Gagen to talk about releasing his new material
BIG FUTURE: Ipswich musician Sean Gagen to talk about releasing his new material

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur caught up with Ipswich musician Sean Gagen to talk about releasing his new material, and raising money for a good cause.

C: You recently released new songs Cain/Abel and Got To Be More; can you tell me about those songs?

S: These are the follow up songs to my first release - Coyote, I wrote them at the same time.

C: How long have you been working on the songs?

S: The songs have been ready for a while now but was waiting for the right time to set them free.

C: Which program do you use when recording?

S: I do my home preproduction with Protools and Logic. I then take the ideas into the studio and we recorded everything through Pro Tools.

C: How many of the instruments on the new songs did you perform yourself?

S: I wrote the songs on guitar/keyboard then adapted to synths. I spent a lot of time in studio with my engineer working on sounds and playing with different sample idea. We recorded vocal samples of my voice and then I played them back though a keyboard/synth etc. I had two members of my other project (Ball of String) guest on some of the tracks to lay some percussion and a bass line which when then sampled throughout the songs.

C: In March, you raised well over $4000 for The World's Greatest Shave, how was the experience?

S: I was sad to lose the locks but a great experience for a great cause, A lot of people got behind it and we ended up reaching $6582.30! Well above my original goal of 4K

C: Do you miss your dreadlocks?

S: For sure, but I'm loving my new vibe, too. Plus it's a lot easier to dry my hair now ha ha

C: Did you expect to raise so much money?

S: Originally I thought $2000 was a good goal, but I counted my dreads and worked out I had 40 of them so I figured $100 bucks each one would be a good goal. We blew it out of the water!

C: Since releasing Coyote you have since become a paramedic, how have you been finding the job?

S: Loving every day of it. I love getting outside and meeting people and helping where I can. It's definitely different working shift work but I'm slowing figuring it out! Gotta Be More has some double meanings about science, love and the physiology of the heart so I can see the influence it's had.

C: Have the new experiences had an effect on your music?

S: Working shift and weekends had a big shake-up to my lifestyle, but now I'm listening to more music than before which helps me get inspired for writing, etc. We don't get much down time but I have watched countless sunrises in the last few months.

C: Are there any EP release plans?

S: More tracks are on the way but I don't want to rush it.

C: What are some of your favourite recent releases?

S: I loved Methyl Ethel's single - Ubu, which was highly relevant at the time because I found it when I was doing the shave for a cure -Why'd you have to go and cut your hair?

Dead letter Circus just dropped their new album, The Endless Mile, which is an acoustic adaption of their first EP. It's great to hear those songs in a new light.

Late last year, Brisbane locals Osaka Punch dropped their EP - Death Monster Super Sqaud which I haven't been able to put down either.

C: Is there a specific gig that has stood out as a personal favorite so far?

S: Last year, I opened for Sahara Beck at Studio 188. This was an awesome experience. It's inspiring to watch her perform live!

C: What are you looking forward to in the second half of the year?

S: Writing new material and exploring new sounds. I want to try some new things on stage and add in different sonic elements to the live show.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  emerge music series live music sean gagen

BREAKING: Broncos' million dollar man joins Ipswich Jets

BREAKING: Broncos' million dollar man joins Ipswich Jets

BRISBANE Broncos superstar Ben Hunt has been sensationally dropped by coach Wayne Bennett. Now he's coming to Ipswich.

MAYORAL RACE: Possible candidates reveal their intentions

POSITION OPEN: Paul Pisasale's resignation has created an opportunity.

"I am happy where I am"

Pisasale's $50k cash pick up questioned by law group

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrews Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Peter Wallis

THE Law Society has revealed its concerns about barrister

MALL CRISIS: Ipswich traders' desperate plea after reports

LOOK AT ME: Poison Arrow owner Wayne Kemp wants to make it clear his business is not closing.

Don't forget about us

Local Partners

Ipswich's newest school officially opens

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir in heartfelt performance

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Horse Lover&#39;s Escape

107 Fielding Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Have a pony of two? Need 5 acres of space? What about a house and some sheds? We have it all for you just on the outskirts of Fernvale - only a short 5 minute...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17 @...

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Auction 16/6/17 @...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Price Upon...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

Large Block On CBD Fringe

7 Omar Street, West Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This Queenslander home sits on over 1200sqm on the western fringe of the Ipswich CBD. Extensive renovations have combined the colonial charm, with a modern vibe.

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Service moves into new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

Facility to support its social and community services

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!