Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to two crashes in the Ipswich area on Friday morning.
Paramedics were called to two crashes in the Ipswich area on Friday morning.
News

Medics called to scene of truck, car crash on highway

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Jan 2021 8:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS attended the scenes of two traffic crashes this morning, after a truck and car collided and, in a separate incident, a car crashed into a ditch.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said two patients were assessed for injuries following a car and truck crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy, Fernvale.

LOCAL NEWS: Cyclist injured, hospitalised after crash

Paramedics were called to the scene at 7.09am.

Nobody was injured.

Paramedics also attended to a single-car accident in Peak Crossing, in which a car had crashed into a ditch.

They were called to Warrill View Peak Crossing Rd, Peak Crossing about 7am.

A male patient was assessed at the scene but didn’t require hospitalisation.

qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Little bit aged’: The secret to living to 109-years-old

        Premium Content ‘Little bit aged’: The secret to living to 109-years-old

        News The Ipswich resident, who has lived in the same house since 1936, celebrates her birthday today

        NAMED: 126 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 126 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        News The QT publishes a list of those due to appear in court

        How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Premium Content How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Crime A Plainland man’s 10 drinks has ended up costing him $1200. Here’s the details:

        Naked bliss short lived for drunken ‘mooner’

        Premium Content Naked bliss short lived for drunken ‘mooner’

        News A man has faced court after drunkenly mooning police in a suburban Ipswich...