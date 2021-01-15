Medics called to scene of truck, car crash on highway

Paramedics were called to two crashes in the Ipswich area on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to two crashes in the Ipswich area on Friday morning.

PARAMEDICS attended the scenes of two traffic crashes this morning, after a truck and car collided and, in a separate incident, a car crashed into a ditch.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said two patients were assessed for injuries following a car and truck crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy, Fernvale.

LOCAL NEWS: Cyclist injured, hospitalised after crash

Paramedics were called to the scene at 7.09am.

Nobody was injured.

Paramedics also attended to a single-car accident in Peak Crossing, in which a car had crashed into a ditch.

They were called to Warrill View Peak Crossing Rd, Peak Crossing about 7am.

A male patient was assessed at the scene but didn’t require hospitalisation.