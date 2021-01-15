Medics called to scene of truck, car crash on highway
PARAMEDICS attended the scenes of two traffic crashes this morning, after a truck and car collided and, in a separate incident, a car crashed into a ditch.
A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said two patients were assessed for injuries following a car and truck crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy, Fernvale.
Paramedics were called to the scene at 7.09am.
Nobody was injured.
Paramedics also attended to a single-car accident in Peak Crossing, in which a car had crashed into a ditch.
They were called to Warrill View Peak Crossing Rd, Peak Crossing about 7am.
A male patient was assessed at the scene but didn’t require hospitalisation.