Medical, mining industries eager to open headquarters in Ipswich

INTEREST has already started pouring in from business owners and investors eager to snap up an opportunity in one of Ipswich’s ritziest suburbs.

Building three at 22 Magnolia Drive, Brookwater hit the market on Thursday and has drawn interest from buyers statewide as well as one from interstate.

Real estate agent Samuel Biggins said he expected to see even more interest in the 1,490 sq metre property.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Hard to believe you’re gone’: Tributes for Springfield teen

“We’re expecting to get interest from major businesses in the Ipswich and West Moreton areas, who might be looking for a new headquarters,” Mr Biggins said.

3/22 Magnolia Drive, Brookwater is for sale.

He said those working in medical ventures, those in the mining industry and more had shown interest in the property.

“We’ve had a couple (of calls) from medical groups who have come forward,” he said.

“They may like to do a medical conversion, either by putting allied health or specialist suites in there.

“Given the population growth at Brookwater and the broader Springfield area, (the building) would be well suited to that use.”



He said owner occupiers looking to set up local headquarters had called about the property.

3/22 Magnolia Drive, Brookwater is for sale.

“They’re looking for headquarters for themselves, they might have operations out here and want to position themselves and their offices in Brookwater,” he said.



“We’ve had a couple of people from the extractive industry, someone from logistics, and one defence organisation.”

One interested party had called from interstate.

“They were looking at establishing a larger presence in Queensland,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: When state’s largest park ‘n’ ride will be ready

Construction on the property was completed in 2009 and was built to accommodate a stock exchange headquarters.

For the next five weeks, until May 13, the property will be open to offers.

3/22 Magnolia Drive, Brookwater is for sale.

“(Buyers) put down a written expression of interest, we sit down with the vendor and go through those and work out who’s put forward the best proposal for them to consider and go back to them from there,” Mr Biggins said.

“We’re looking for feedback from the market but we expect to receive offers somewhere in the late $3 million to $4 million range, based on the sales price of other buildings in the area.”



Read more news by Ebony Graveur.