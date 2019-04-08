Menu
Traffic banking on the Bruce Highway after a crash near the Roys Road intersection at Bells Creek. Traffic camera as of 9.45am.
Medical episode causes Bruce Hwy delays

Ashley Carter
8th Apr 2019 9:54 AM
TRAFFIC is backed up on the Bruce Highway heading south from the Sunshine Coast after a driver reportedly suffered a medical episode.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the southbound lanes at Bells Creek after a driver pulled over and called 000 just after 8.30am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads have reported reduced lanes between Roys Rd and Johnston Rd.　

Delays for motorists travelling towards Brisbane are to be expected.

More to come.

