Approval given for medical centre, fast food premises

ON THE WAY: A development at 7001 Sunbird Drive, Redbank Plains has been approved by Ipswich City Council. Lachlan Mcivor

A NEW development which will feature commercial spaces, a fast food premises and medical centre has been given the go ahead.

The development application, submitted by Town Planning Alliance on behalf of De Luca Corporation Pty Ltd, for a material change of use at 7001 Sunbird Dr, Redbank Plains was approved by Ipswich City Council.

A 200sqm fast food premise with drive-through facilities, two shop tenancies and a 600sqm medical centre at the intersection of Mount Juillerat Dr and Sunbird Dr will be built, with more than 100 car park spaces also factored in.

The application states the site is part of a wider masterplan to establish a service station and child care centre, which have also been previously approved by council.

"(The) single level medical centre to provide for a range of practicing medical uses," the application reads.

"This portion of the development will provide the entry statement at the corner of Mount Juillerat Drive and Sunbird Drive, as well as the pedestrian thoroughfare into the site from Mount Juillerat Drive which will host the new bus stop.

"The proposal provides for a large open car parking area with landscaping to shade private vehicles and consideration for pedestrian connectivity within the site.

"(The) single level shops (will) cater for a wide pedestrian link, amenities and an outdoor seating area which opens to a landscaped entry to the site from Sunbird Drive."