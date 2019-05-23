Medical centre, child care centre complex gains approval

A complex featuring a medical centre, child care centre and cafe has been approved for Goodna.

PLANS for a complex featuring a medical centre, cafe and child care centre in Goodna have been approved.

The medical centre, with a pharmacy and cafe with an outdoor dining area, will be on the ground floor of the split-level development and the child care centre will be on the top level.

More than 100 car parks will be created for the centre's customers.

Three houses will be removed for the development, which will sit on 6478 sqm on Queen St.

The application notes the complex would offer two "essential services” on-site to cater for the demand of the surrounding area.

"It is considered that the development will positively contribute to the locality and will increase the range of services available to the Goodna community,” it said.

"The proposal is consistent with existing community use and business/medical use development in Queen Street.

"The building is to be constructed of typical commercial materials including a combination of lightweight and rendered concrete cladding and sheet metal roofing in a contemporary architectural design.”