Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A complex featuring a medical centre, child care centre and cafe has been approved for Goodna.
A complex featuring a medical centre, child care centre and cafe has been approved for Goodna. Contributed
News

Medical centre, child care centre complex gains approval

Lachlan Mcivor
by
23rd May 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANS for a complex featuring a medical centre, cafe and child care centre in Goodna have been approved.

The medical centre, with a pharmacy and cafe with an outdoor dining area, will be on the ground floor of the split-level development and the child care centre will be on the top level.

More than 100 car parks will be created for the centre's customers.

Three houses will be removed for the development, which will sit on 6478 sqm on Queen St.

The application notes the complex would offer two "essential services” on-site to cater for the demand of the surrounding area.

"It is considered that the development will positively contribute to the locality and will increase the range of services available to the Goodna community,” it said.

"The proposal is consistent with existing community use and business/medical use development in Queen Street.

"The building is to be constructed of typical commercial materials including a combination of lightweight and rendered concrete cladding and sheet metal roofing in a contemporary architectural design.”

development goodna ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Costume shop closing and everything is $10

    premium_icon Costume shop closing and everything is $10

    Business The owner isn't shy of a story, especially after a decade in the biz, like the bloke who proposed to his girlfriend in the Bundy Bear suit.

    • 23rd May 2019 5:23 PM
    Football club's united fight to avoid relegation

    premium_icon Football club's united fight to avoid relegation

    News New motto backs club's determination to stay in state league

    • 23rd May 2019 4:55 PM
    Reminisce of the days spent out in the old schoolyard

    premium_icon Reminisce of the days spent out in the old schoolyard

    Community Search is on for friends from the Bremer SHS class of 1959

    • 23rd May 2019 4:00 PM
    Struggling Reject Shop to close stores

    Struggling Reject Shop to close stores

    Business Reject Shop CEO out after profit warning

    • 23rd May 2019 3:28 PM