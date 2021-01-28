Medal for firey who fronted 2011 floods clean-up

Kalbar firey Corey Bock, has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal for his work across the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service.

BOASTING a career spanning nearly 30 years, Corey Bock has tried his hand at nearly every role in the fire service.

A week after floods devastated Grantham in 2011, Corey arrived in the town as the newly-appointed inspector.

He recalls how fire stations across Ipswich, the Somerset and Lockyer Valley had been destroyed in the floods.

“We lost a number of stations that had either been severely damaged or washed away in the flood, as well as a number of trucks,” he said.

“(I was) helping them get back on their feet and working with the Grantham brigade and community out there, three or four months of really important recovery work.”

Starting in Kalbar with the Queensland Fire and Rescue service in 1992, Corey has worked as an auxiliary firefighter, with the Rural Fire Service, with the Royal Fire Service and in strategic governance.

On Tuesday, he was awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal, an achievement Corey said he was honoured to receive.

Now Executive Manager, he works at the head office across planning and strategy.

“I’m one of the few that try all sorts of different things and learn more about the organisation in different ways,” he said.

“It’s quite large and there are lots of interesting parts to QFES to learn about.”

When he was based in Ipswich, his boss suggested he take on new responsibilities.

“They gave me some wonderful opportunities to move around and I was asked to go into our minister’s office,” he said.

“I was the very first Royal Fire Service person to go in there. I learned heaps about the government, heaps about our organisation and it really changed my perspective.”

Thought the role was limited to a 12 month term, Corey worked alongside three ministers during his time in the office.

Now based in head office in Brisbane, Corey handles the “not-so-glamorous” side.

“I’m looking after all of our doctrine, policy and procedures,” he said.

“I also look at our capability in everything we do and making sure we have enough energy and focus in those spaces.

“So our frontline people in our trucks can have the right resources, tools, experience, knowledge and understanding about the things they’re going to do.”

A self-described people person, Corey said he missed being able to interact with the fireys in local brigades during his time overseeing more than 4000 people.

“I was looking after the brigades across Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan, Scenic Rim and the Gold Coast,” he said.

“I miss interacting with those folk and have received 100s of messages from them reminding me of all the ways I impacted them and their brigades.”

