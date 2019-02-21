Medal boost for national swimming titles

FINE EFFORTS: Waterworx swimmers Mercedes Siganto and Mollie O'Callaghan enjoyed medal success at the recent Queensland Sprints championship.

SWIMMING: Waterworx duo Mollie O'Callaghan and Mercedes Siganto have gained a timely boost for the national age championships after their latest medal successes.

Mollie won two gold and a silver at the recent Queensland Sprints meeting.

She won the 50m open backstroke along with gold in the 14 years backstroke.

Her second placing was in the 14 years 50m freestyle last weekend at Chandler.

Mercedes won her 50m breaststroke Multiclass event.

Waterworx head coach Paul Sansby was pleased with two of his most consistent performers, who are preparing for the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide from April 15-22.

Being 14, Mollie displayed her higher level potential winning the open event.

She recorded 29 second swims four times in her backstroke events, setting a personal best along the way.

"Mollie is starting to get the idea,'' Sansby said.

"If you want to race at open level, you've got to be able to punch those swims out day in, day out.''

Mercedes also built on some promising previous swims this season.

"She's starting to get real competitive,'' Sansby said.

"She went 30.8 so that was a good swim for her.''

Another up and comer Isabella Perry made the final of the 11 years backstroke at the state sprints meet.

Mollie and Mercedes are the only Waterworx swimmers heading to Adelaide for this year's national age titles.

No club swimmers are planning to contest the Australian open championships.

However, Sansby is happy to see a number of club swimmers involved with school programs.

Swimmers are also contesting the Brisbane Junior Metro titles at Chandler this weekend.