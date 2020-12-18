Mechanic ’paid’ to look after $160,000 worth of drugs

Cheok Wong Foo has been jailed for drug offences and unlawful wounding, involving the shooting of a neighbour.

A ROSEWOOD mechanic who has previously been jailed for serious drug crime went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday to finalise two remaining charges.

Appearing from jail via-video link, Cheok Wong Foo, 33, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the proceeds of a drug offence, involving $3400 cash, on December 9, 2018; and not having the legal authority to possess explosives (ammunition) at Rosewood.

Legal officer with the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Andreas Galloway, said the Crown sought no further punishment because of the sentences already imposed.

Mr Galloway said Foo was sentenced by the Supreme Court in Brisbane in July for drug offences, and was jailed for seven years.

He said Foo also went before the District Court in September and was sentenced to a cumulative three-year jail term for an unlawful wounding.

Mr Galloway said the ammunition charge related to bullets Foo had in the unlawful wounding matter. The court heard the $3400 cash related to his earlier drug charges.

Taking into account both sentences, Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted Foo of both charges with no further penalty.

When he appeared before the court for sentence earlier this year, it was revealed that Foo, a mechanic, was caught in his car at Rosewood in December 2018 with $160,000 worth of drugs.

The Crown case said this involved $155,000 worth of ice, and 4.6g of heroin with an estimated street value of $8000.

The Supreme Court heard Foo had been paid to hold the drugs for another person.

Foo will be eligible to apply for parole from April next year.