Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

A MAN has been charged with several fraud related matters after a mechanic noticed something not quite right during a routine service.

Lowood Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the matter was brought to police attention after a mechanic realised a car he was working on was carrying false plates.

The owner was informed and went to police. Police said it would appear that someone had removed the owner's plates from his 'farm ute' and replaced them with expired plates from another vehicle.

This resulted in an offender, a man who had been driving another car with the registration plates taken from the 'farm ute', being apprehended by Lowood police and charged with 12 offences, including stealing, forgery, fraud, using false plates and unlicensed driving.

The 32-year-old from Atkinsons Dam will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 4 to have the charges heard.