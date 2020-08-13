Meatworks to shut with workers’ shifts cut

The JBS Dinmore meatworks will shut for two weeks from August 24.

THE JBS Dinmore meatworks, one of the Ipswich region's largest employers, will shut for two weeks in another blow to the more than 1700 workers on site.

The plant will close for a fortnight from August 24 with workers already struggling with shifts cut over the past couple of months.

Meat workers have mostly been working three-day weeks over the last several weeks and have been told by management it will stay that way until Christmas.

The company is unable to access the JobKeeper scheme to support its Ipswich staff.

Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union Queensland branch secretary Matt Journeaux said the closure was "devastating news" for local workers.

The Dinmore processing plant is the largest beef plant in the southern hemisphere with a daily production of 3,400 head a day, according to JBS.

Mr Journeaux said workers were "stuck between a rock and a hard place" as they couldn't access JobSeeker either as they're still employed.

"They're struggling because they've been stood down on regular days for the last six or seven weeks," Mr Journeaux.

"To be stood down for a two-week period when coming close to Christmas is devastating news for those people.

"These people need support.

"I'm really hoping the government can get their head around it and work out a solution for these people to help them pay the bills and just give them a little bit of money in their pockets."

JBS has been contacted for comment.