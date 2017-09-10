26°
Meatworks positions available

Skilled meat workers are required for full-time work at Gladstone and central Queensland, Tamworth, Dubbo and central NSW, Albury-Wodonga and Murray, and Wagga Wagga and Riverina.

Work at one of Australia's largest beef production facilities with an immediate start for the right person.

Teys Australia Tamworth have applications open now for skilled boners, skilled slicers and skilled slaughter personnel.

Meat Process Workers are required for full-time work in Brisbane and Ipswich and the western suburbs.

Brisbane-based meat processing facilities are looking for applicants to start or continue their career in the meat industry.

General, entry-level labourer, packer, machine operator, and trimmer positions are available, or those interested in starting a career in the meat industry. On the job training is provided for entry level labourers.

Labour Solutions Australia (LSA) is looking for meat labourers. Applicants must be willing to relocate to Scone, NSW.

10 meatworker positions are available in the western suburbs of Sydney.

Experienced Production Operators are needed at Arndell Park & Wetherill Park facilities.

