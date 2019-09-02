Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: Are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law and a bad idea to own.
ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: Are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law and a bad idea to own. Contributed
News

Meat tenderiser 'knuckle duster' found during RBT

Ebony Graveur
by
2nd Sep 2019 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST because something can be found on eBay, doesn't mean it's legal.

A man who bought a set of knuckle dusters made for the "purpose of tenderising meat" learned this lesson the hard way.

When police pulled over a car in Plainland for a random breath test on June 30, they got more than they bargained for.

Though Luke Ackworth, from Marburg, blew negative to traces of alcohol, he was pinned with a different charge after police noticed an illegal weapon on the passenger seat.

While conducting the breath test at about 12.30am, police spied a set of knuckle dusters - a class M weapon - in packaging in Ackland's car.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday Ackland had said to police the knuckle dusters were for protection but Ackland denied having said that.

Ackland's lawyer told Magistrate Robbie Davies his client had found the prohibited weapon online for the purpose of tenderising meat.

"It was actually a meat tenderer but I guess people get caught about buying things off eBay and just because something is on eBay doesn't mean something is legal," the lawyer said.

"It was still in the wrapping, having just been purchased."

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty and was served a $250 fine and his conviction was recorded.

category m weapon crime gatton magistrates court knuckle dusters weapons
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. LAST DAY TO GRAB THIS DEAL

    Ipswich firies' emotional journey to 9/11 Ground Zero

    premium_icon Ipswich firies' emotional journey to 9/11 Ground Zero

    News Commemoration march to have two Ipswich additions

    Strike force: Hancocks threats step up when pressure is on

    premium_icon Strike force: Hancocks threats step up when pressure is on

    News Zigzagging goal scorer reflects team's ability

    Man unlocks door for police to find 'mystery' drugs

    premium_icon Man unlocks door for police to find 'mystery' drugs

    News Man denies owning drugs despite police finding them in locked room