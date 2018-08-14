A guide to Queensland’s best butchers

WHILE many people are now buying their meat at the supermarket, a great butcher is something everyone should have.

Not only do they sell full-flavoured meat of a high calibre, they can also offer the knowledge and expertise to help you cook it like a pro.

And if you get to know your butcher well, they can even order you in special cuts of meat or do extra preparation for you.

Here's our guide to Queensland's finest butchers.

Butcher Billy Gibney’s Meat at Billy’s is a favourite with both the public and in some of Brisbane’s top kitchens. Picture: . Pic Annette Dew

MEAT AT BILLY'S

2/155 Baroona Rd, Rosalie, and 241 Waterworkds Rd, Ashgrove

With its old-fashioned, knowledgeable service and dedication to serving only the best quality meat and smallgoods, Meat at Billy's is loved by top chefs and the public alike. Owner Billy Gibney is so devoted to selling the finest proteins possible, he even works with local farmers like Tim Somes of Eggcettera, to produce specialist meats based on customer feedback.

As well as carefully crafted burgers and sausages, Michael James of Carina North Quality Meats provides a range of ready-to-cook meals. Picture: Richard Walker

CARINA NORTH QUALITY MEATS

3/182 Stanley Rd, Carina

While their free-range and grass-fed meats may be among the best available, it's this butcher's award-winning handcrafted products that has earned them their biggest supporters. Their burger patties and lamb maple smoky bacon sausages have both claimed trophies at the Australian Meat Industry Council awards; while they continue to get creative in the kitchen offering plenty of ready-to-cook meals such as lamb mignon, memphis chicken steaks, Tuscan pork burgers and beef, sun-dried tomato and basil pinwheels. Their stellar service, including recommending the right cut and cooking style, also makes them a favourite.

GILLY'S SMALLGOODS

16 Oasis Ct, Clontarf

If it's top-notch ham and smallgoods you're after, Gilly's is a must. The small butchery is all about supporting local farmers and uses only Queensland pork for their bacon, sausages and award-winning ham smoked with natural hardwood. Service is also full of charm and knowledge, with the staff happy to custom cut your meat to suit whatever you're cooking.

EUMUNDI MEATS

59 Rene St, Noosaville

One look at its lavish fit-out and you can tell this is a butchery that takes its meat seriously.

Focusing on ethically farmed, organic, free-range and pasture-raise protein, its commitment to the highest quality has it winning fans among the local community and chefs. The staff are also extremely passionate about what they do and happily offer advice on what cut to use for which dishes, even providing recipes and cooking instructions.

THE BUTCHER SHOPPE

1145 Wynnum Rd, Cannon Hill

Spruiking the motto that "customers always come first" this suburban, family-run butcher shop gets an A+ for service. The team are always happy to have a chat or offer advice on what to cook and how, and will even specially prepare something should you ask. Their house-made smallgoods and hams have picked up awards, while their terrific weekly specials will keep the budget in check. Also be sure to check out their great range of dry-aged, grass-fed beef and ready-to-eat offerings.

The “Rolls Royce” of butcher shops, Peter Augustus butchery at New Farm, is owned by Stanbroke.

PETER AUGUSTUS

11/85 Merthyr Rd, New Farm

Owned by highly acclaimed meat producers Stanbroke, which provide exemplary meat to restaurants such as Black Hide Steakhouse, this is the Rolls Royce of butcher shops. Elegant glass cabinets befitting of exquisite jewellery instead boast premium cuts of Stanbroke beef, with organic, grass-fed, Angus and wagyu all available; alongside lamb, pork and veal. All the sausages are made in-house by knowledgeable butchers, while their Texan jalapeño burger patties and lamb koftas have earned a loyal customer fan base.

ADAM'S CONTINENTAL SMALLGOODS

206 Cobalt St, Carole Park

Charcuterie lovers listen up. This family-run butcher shop and deli is for you. Specialising in outstanding pork products created with Croatian recipes passed down through the generations, the industrial estate operation is a standout for quality and value. In fact, it's old-school, homely service and top-notch products such as smoked lardo, kranskies and sausages, has won them a dedicated following among the cheffing community, including Alastair McLeod, David Pugh, Richard Ousby and Glen Barratt. Some customers will drive for an hour just for some of their traditionally prepared meats.

TIARO MEATS

21 Mayne St, Tiaro

It may be in a small town, but this butcher shop easily competes with those in the city for quality and range. They stock beef for all budgets from economy to Nolan's Private Selection grain-fed, MSA-graded cuts, while they make all their own smallgoods. Expect to find everything from kabana and salami to jerky, mettwurst, liverwurst and black pudding. They also have top quality hams, pickled pork and smoked chicken.

BOUTIQUE MEATS KITCHEN

841 Moggill Rd, Kenmore

You only have to glance at the sleek monochrome fit-out of this butchery in Brisbane's southwest to know they mean business. The family-run shop has been going for almost a quarter of a century, serving prime cuts of top quality, such as award-winning Tasmanian lamb, Cape Grim beef and locally reared 9Dorf Farm chickens - a favourite with top Brisbane chefs. But it's their flair for tasty pre-prepared meals and sensational sausages, such as their chorizo pork variety, that have won them serious fans. You'll also find a small deli range including stocks, sauces, cheeses and charcuterie from Byron Bay's Salumi Australia.

MUNDABBERA BUTCHERING CO

61 Lyons St, Mundubbera

If it's sausages you're after in the Wide Bay Burnett region, it's hard to beat this Mundubbera business. The team, lead by butcher Tim, love coming up with kooky combinations that work such as caramelised onion and mozzarella, pork, blueberry and maple and their latest creation: lamb, coffee cream and date, which won a regional award in the Sausage King competition.

They also sell plenty of easy to prepare meals, such as their popular seasoned lamb cutlets, beef parcels and fillet mignon, and serve up old school hospitality.

MEAT MERCHANT

72-80 Marine Pde, Coolangatta

Selling entirely free-range meats, this ethically focused butcher is the handiwork of Byron Bay cattle farmer Craig Dudgeon. He sells his own free-range, pasture-fed beef, and has a custom-built dry age room onsite lined with a Himalayan salt wall, featuring hanging artisan salamis and imported jamon from Spain. But it's his sausages that have the locals really going gaga, with his lamb snags picking up awards at the Queensland Sausage King state finals.

BUNDY CHOP SHOP

4/68 Mt Perry Rd, Bundaberg

With a name like chop shop, how could you not love this store? Friendly and helpful staff serve up some of the best quality meat around, whether it be their rave-worthy steak, rolled pork shoulder or easy to cook chicken rissoles. Their small goods and smoked hams are also a hit.

NOBBYS BEACH GOURMET MEATS

2221 Gold Coast Hwy, Nobby Beach

This Gold Coast business's motto is "supplying only the best that money can buy", which is why all their meat is free-range and grass-fed. The fully qualified butchers go the extra mile for customers, cutting protein to meet your needs and even marinating your meat for you. They also cater to coeliacs with gluten-free sausages and sauces; plus offer a range of deli products such as cheese, pates, stocks, sauces, and biltong, with a number of goods organic.

And if you can't make it into their store, the guys even deliver with online ordering.

SUNSHINE COAST ORGANIC MEATS

5/330 Mons Rd, Forest Glen

Selling only certified organic, grass-fed, free-range meat, this Sunshine Coast butcher is committed to quality. They know all the farmers that supply their meat, working with just a handful of local Queensland farms, and have been dealing in organic produce for more than two decades. You'll find lamb, beef, veal, chicken and pork, alongside their housemade smoked hams and bacon, and gluten-free sausages. They also offer home delivery, as well as a Meat Club, with discounts and exclusive deals.

COTTON TREE MEATS

2/9 King St, Cotton Tree

Fourth generation butchers, the Dunn family are proud to be delivering standout meat to the Sunshine Coast community. While they sell restaurant-quality produce, supplying to the like of The Shak at Buderim, as well as harder to find proteins such as venison, goat and rabbit, it's their value-add services that have earned them a loyal customer base. Their website is filled with interesting recipes for almost every protein, while the guys in store are only too happy to share cooking tips.

Bacon is a specialty for Andrew Loveday from Loveday's Quality Meats at Burleigh Waters. Picture: Nigel Hallett

LOVEDAY'S QUALITY MEATS

Cnr Bermuda St & Reed Creek R, Burleigh Waters

It's all about the sausages at this Treetops Shopping Centre butchery. The small business run by husband and wife Andrew and Shae Loveday has claimed a sizzling array of awards for their snags at the National Sausage King Competitions. Go in to try the trophy-snatching traditional beef, bratwurst continental or Texan barbecue flavours, or load up with other award-winning products such as their bacon rashers and lamb and haloumi gourmet burger patties. With affable service to match, this is a butcher that will soon become a favourite.

TERRY ORREAL'S QUALITY MEATS

18-22 Kremzow Rd, Brendale

In Brisbane's north side, this longstanding butcher has earned itself a strong reputation for cracking good meat, but it's their hams that are the true stars. Prepared onsite in their smoking ovens with real smoke - nothing artificial - the hams have claimed top gongs over the years in the Australian Pork awards and still remain a must for many families at Christmas.

THE STANDARD MARKET COMPANY

Newstead, Fortitude Valley and Southport

Working with some of the best suppliers in the country to bring customers the finest meat available, the team here deliver the goods with everything from Black Angus beef to Tasmanian Royal lamb. Their dry-aged wagyu is a must try, so is the terrific range of ready-to-cook options, including an award-winning stir-fry mix; plus they have harder to come by proteins like duck and quail. With friendly, knowledgeable service to boot, and an onsite deli, bakery and green grocer, there's plenty of reasons to pop in.

RODE MEATS

261 Appleby Rd, Stafford Heights

These guys are true barbecue lovers, so if its smoking meats you're after, look no further.

The charismatic team have plenty of ribs and brisket, and will happily give you pointers on how to cook it at home. Also selling acclaimed meat such as Cape Grim beef, Borrowdale pork and the impressive Black Onyx Tomahawk steaks, hardcore carnivores will be satisfied.

And don't forget to grab some of their awarded sausages and burger patties.

KOBE'S OF WHITES HILL

Shop 7 Samuel Village, Samuel St, Camp Hill

Specialising in wagyu, this butcher provides beef direct from their farm in the Sunshine Coast to their customers. And their beef is so good, it was even served to global leaders during the G20 summit in Brisbane in 2014. But it's not just bovine that has customers gushing, their pre-prepared meals and gourmet sausages are big hits with locals, who also can't get enough of the caring, genuine service.