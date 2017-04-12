MEASLES OUTBREAK: Is Ipswich affected?

FEARS of a measles epidemic are sweeping the state following an outbreak at a Central Queensland shopping centre.

Health authorities have warned Rockhampton residents who visited the Stockland Shopping Centre on Monday to check their immunisation status, as they could have been exposed.

But Queensland Health data shows the measles has not affected West Moreton residents.

Not one case of the highly infectious measles has been reported in the Ipswich region this year.

The last outbreak in Ipswich was in 2013 when West Moreton Hospital and Health officers diagnosed 12 cases plus 28 within the prison system, sparking an immunisation campaign.

The November 2013 gene sequencing linked the outbreak of measles at the Woodford Correctional Service facility on the Sunshine Coast to the Ipswich cases.

The outbreak lead to the immunisation of more than 1200 people within the correctional system.

At the time, Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said when a measles outbreak happened, it was imperative as many people as possible were vaccinated.

"Immunisation is the most effective way to prevent measles," Dr Young said, in 2013.

Meanwhile, Ipswich is facing an outbreak of influenza.

The number of confirmed cases this year has more than tripled, compared to the same time last year.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Services has this week told Ipswich residents to organise their vaccination.