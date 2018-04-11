MEASLES OUTBREAK: Doctor's warning for Ipswich residents

A MEASLES outbreak in the southeast has triggered a warning from the Ipswich health service.

In recent weeks, seven cases of the highly contagious measles have been confirmed in parts of Brisbane and Logan.

No cases have been reported in the Ipswich area but West Moreton Health Public Health Unit physician Dr Catherine Quagliotto said the recent cases were a timely reminder for West Moreton residents to protect themselves.

Vaccinations are available.

"Measles can cause significant illness and, in some cases, death, particularly in children under five or those with a chronic illness," Dr Quagliotto said.

"It is a highly infectious disease and easily spread by coughing or sneezing. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of measles to those more vulnerable by ensuring we stay up to date with our vaccinations."

Dr Quagliotto's warning is also relevant for those with travel plans.

She said the disease was often brought into Australia by unvaccinated travellers returning from overseas.

"Measles is a serious viral infection that causes fever, lethargy, moist cough, runny nose, then a red spotty rash and sore eyes a few days later. The rash often starts on the face then becomes widespread over the body," Dr Quagliotto said.

"Symptoms usually start around 10 days after contact, but can occur between seven and 18 days after contact with an infectious person. You may not know you have had contact with an infectious person, as the virus can linger in the air for 30 minutes after the person has left an area."

Vaccinations can be provided through your GP and are free for those born during or since 1966.

Dr Quagliotto recommended vaccinations for anyone born during or since 1966 who has not received two documented doses of the MMR vaccine or had lab-proven measles immunity as they are considered susceptible to measles.

These people are eligible for free vaccine and can discuss vaccination with their GP or usual vaccine provider.

Two doses of a vaccine will provide long-term protection from the infection.

Most people can be safely vaccinated, but small babies, pregnant women, and those with lowered immunity are not able to be vaccinated, and need to rely on the protection of those around them who are vaccinated and immune.

The last large outbreak of measles in the West Moreton region was in 2013.

Dr Quagliotto said it was important for anyone with the symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others and to phone ahead before presenting to a GP or hospital.