30°
News

Measles alert issued for south-east Queensland

by The Courier-Mail

A MEASLES alert has been issued by Queensland Health after a Victorian traveller visited the state's southeast while infectious.

The person travelled on a Jetstar flight from Tullamarine Airport to Brisbane on Friday, September 22, briefly staying in Kangaroo Point, before travelling to the Gold Coast and visiting shops and cafes at Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach and Burleigh Heads until September 30.

Queensland Health is urging anyone in those areas at the time to be alert for any symptoms of measles, including fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore and red eyes.

Topics:  health measles south-east queensland

News Corp Australia
Jayde Kendall killer appeals life sentence

Jayde Kendall killer appeals life sentence

BRENDEN Bennetts is appealing against his life sentence and conviction for the murder of Queensland schoolgirl Jayde Kendall.

  • News

  • 5th Oct 2017 1:05 PM

New $27M health program rolls out in Ipswich

HEALTH CHECK: Ipswich MP Jen Howard, Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute, Charis Mullen ALP candidate for Jordan, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden with Health Minister Cameron Dick and Ipswich pharmacist Bob Slater.

It's especially important for Ipswich where chronic illness is rife

YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know for Div 7 election

INVESTIGATION: CCC's Operation Belcarra is investigating a number of allegations relating to the 2016 local government elections.

On Saturday, a new councillor will be chosen

Ipswich's oldest resident dies aged 108

Marjorie Bostock just turned 107.

Ipswich's oldest resident has died.

Local Partners