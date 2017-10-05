Measles alert issued for south-east Queensland

A MEASLES alert has been issued by Queensland Health after a Victorian traveller visited the state's southeast while infectious.

The person travelled on a Jetstar flight from Tullamarine Airport to Brisbane on Friday, September 22, briefly staying in Kangaroo Point, before travelling to the Gold Coast and visiting shops and cafes at Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach and Burleigh Heads until September 30.

Queensland Health is urging anyone in those areas at the time to be alert for any symptoms of measles, including fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore and red eyes.