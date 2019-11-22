Measles alert issued for Ipswich region

A MEASLES alert has been issued after a child, who was later diagnosed with measles, attended Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department and other parts of the city between 15 and 21 November.

Queensland Health has been notified of the case, involving a child visiting the West Moreton area from overseas.

The child was treated at Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department on Tuesday 19 November and on Thursday 21 November.

West Moreton Health's infection control staff have contacted about 30 people who visited the emergency department between 7pm - 3am on the Tuesday and in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department Deputy Director Dr Simon Newman said the child was in the separate paediatric waiting area on both presentations and all infection prevention measures were taken when measles was suspected.

West Moreton Health's public health physician, Dr Vicki Slinko said the initial symptoms of measles include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough, and sore and red eyes.

"This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face and then becomes widespread over the body," Dr Slinko said.

"And if unwell with the symptoms of measles, it is very important to contact your GP and advise them first that you could have measles, so that staff can take precautions."

Other locations the child visited while infectious were:

Tuesday 19 November:

- Kruger Village Shopping Centre, Redbank Plains, 9am - 10.30am

- McDonalds, Bellbird Park, around 11am

Dr Slinko said residents in the eastern Ipswich area should look for symptoms over the next couple of weeks.

"People in those areas at those times who are unsure or have concerns about their immunity to measles should contact their doctor to check whether they have had both vaccines," Dr Slinko said.

Due to measles being common before 1966, anyone born before 1966 is considered immune to measles as they should have acquired immunity from natural infection.

Dr Slinko said people who have been adequately vaccinated with two recorded doses of Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine are likely to be immune.

"Queensland Health staff will continue to actively investigate this case and do whatever they can to prevent further transmission."

For more information on measles visit the Queensland Health website or contact 13 HEALTH

(13 43 25 84) any time, any day