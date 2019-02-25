MCU boss 'hungry for points' in 2019 crusade

Magpies Crusaders coach Chris Gallo was happy with the win over the weekend, but found several lessons to teach.

FOOTBALL: Chris Gallo was all smiles after his side's impressive 3-1 NPL victory over Western Pride at the weekend, but the Magpies Crusaders boss was not ready to sit back and smell the roses.

"I'm really happy for the boys. I thought they put in a great shift,” Gallo said.

"The style of football we played was forward thinking, it was attacking, we were always on the front foot. The boys' attitude was tremendous. But we have a lot to improve on. We can't let this win mask deeper issues.

"Going forward we need to be more ruthless. Our execution in the heat of the moment needs to be better. Defensively around the 18-yard box we need to be a lot better. We're making silly errors and that's giving them chances to score, and maybe a better team kills us - maybe on another day they (Pride) take those opportunities.

"Our performances can be better. Our attitude to our work Monday through Friday can be better. We need to have the right attitude to our work. That is our self-reflection.”

It was an all-encompassing assessment from Mackay's man in charge, and not always a glowing one. But Gallo's words are clearly being heard by his players - as evidenced by United's scintillating second half at Briggs Rd Sports Complex on Saturday night.

"We changed things tactically and refreshed the minds a little,” Gallo said of his halftime address to the group when the score remained nil-all.

"I told them I thought we could have pressed a little more. They looked vulnerable in the back four and if we timed it right, we had the triggers to press (and score). How we grabbed that third goal (to Michael Lyall) was a good indicator that we did the right thing.”

"I think the opportunities they had were probably self-inflicted a little. A lack of understanding where we needed to be. That allowed them to get a foothold in the first half, and I thought those last 15 minutes of the first half they were really good. And then I think in the second half we went over the top of them to be honest.”

Preparing his side for another trip to South East Queensland this weekend - this time to Toowoomba - Gallo said the upcoming fortnight presented a fantastic opportunity to bank six more points before returning to Sologinkin Oval on March 16. "We're hungry for points,” he said.

"We want to improve first of all, (but) we're also trying to win as many games as we can.”

Credit was gifted to Nelson Burgess and Warrick Jansen in defence, along with Kyren Walters, Matt Haspels and Mitch Herrmann who built upon the midfield.

"Those four or five players were tremendous, they just really steadied the ship when we needed them to.”