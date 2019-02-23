McNabbed: Mum back in bad books

ANOTHER CHANCE: Jessica McNab leaves court after admitting to a raft of theft and driving charges.

ANOTHER CHANCE: Jessica McNab leaves court after admitting to a raft of theft and driving charges. Ross Irby

THE lack of a driver's licence and a probation order has proven no deterrent to a young mother's antics on the road.

Jessica McNab's errant driving landed her back before an Ipswich court this week.

This time the 24-year-old was also charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and being in possession of stolen goods including vinyl records, a sewing machine, golf clubs, and even a bottle of red wine.

Jessica Lauren McNab, 24, from Gatton and previously Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified at Lanefield on March 7, 2018; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving when SPER suspended; driving unlicensed; two counts of stealing; receiving tainted property; committing public nuisance; breach of bail; and contravening a probation order. Her offences included stealing fuel.

Police did not put the agreed facts openly before the court. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess later revealed certain details.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said her response to the previous probation order "was appalling" but her past offending was related to a difficult period in her life.

The Department of Child safety removed her three children and she was now pregnant to a new partner.

Mr Neaves said her focus now was to get to her life in order and to be able to again care for her children.

Ms Sturgess said McNab had since committed many more offences.

"She's got 11 new charges, more of the same," Ms Sturgess noted.

Ms Sturgess revealed that police had gone to a single-vehicle crash on March 7, 2018, on the Rosewood-Laidley Rd, and found McNab, a disqualified driver, was involved.

Then at Gatton at 11.45pm on May 17 McNab was found driving a stolen car.

She did two fuel drive-offs at Northgate and Laidley on June 5 and June 11 worth $97.26 and $76.92.

On May 15, the car McNab was driving was searched and police found a pile of stolen goods including a typewriter and video camera.

McNab was sentenced to a total of four months' jail suspended immediately for 18 months.

She will be supervised under an 18-month probation order.