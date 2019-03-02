Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community champion and businessman Peter McMahon.
Community champion and businessman Peter McMahon. Rob Williams
Council News

McMahon: We're on the right path to city prosperity

Hayden Johnson
by
2nd Mar 2019 12:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRESH breath of air is blowing across Ipswich's diverse landscape after 18 months of darkness, community champion Peter McMahon believes.

Mr McMahon joined Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello to launch the council's Boundary Review Discussion paper.

The businessman encouraged residents to have their say and revealed his own preference.

"We do need divisional representation," he said.

"We have a situation where people of Springfield wouldn't even know where Rosewood is.

"It's totally two different groups of people.

"They all have their own issues on a local basis."

Mr McMahon said the city battled through difficult times in recent months.

"There's been a few councillors/council workers who have gone off the rail and there's been a lot of people hurt in that time," he said.

Mr McMahon said the region had turned a corner.

"I can talk about the wonderful growth taking place in this town and it's so exciting to be part of," he said.

"Let's get on the new road and get it working.

"I see fresh air coming into the place... Greg has started that already.

"He's going to leave a legacy as I hear what he's doing, to make our town as big and good as it was."

More Stories

council divisions greg chemello ipswich boundary review ipswich council peter mcmahon
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Chemello looks forward: 'Boundary change not about the past'

    premium_icon Chemello looks forward: 'Boundary change not about the past'

    Council News The eight-page paper offers the most comprehensive change to council boundaries since amalgamation in 1995.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:29 AM
    Deadly home invasion toll still being felt

    premium_icon Deadly home invasion toll still being felt

    Crime Dad of three 'muscle' on fateful night

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:21 AM
    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city on Saturday and Sunday

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:21 AM
    Outrage at parking cameras installed at busy school

    premium_icon Outrage at parking cameras installed at busy school

    News "I can't imagine how many parents have been booked"

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:17 AM